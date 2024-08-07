SIMPLYHIRED #9221 COMPANY RANKING

Simply Hired is a job search engine that collects job listings from all over the web, including company career pages, job boards and niche job websites. Then, similar to major search engines such as Google and Yahoo!, Simply Hired matches and displays relevant jobs to job seekers on the Simply Hired website, mobile app, and numerous partner sites. Simply Hired lists job openings from 700,000 unique employers. The company operates job search engines in 24 countries and 12 languages. For the past 3 years, Simply Hired has been named a ‘Top job search website’ by Forbes and PC Magazine.