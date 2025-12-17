Serval is an AI-native IT service management platform that automates help desk operations, access management, and workflow creation through natural language processing, enabling organizations to resolve over 50% of IT tickets automatically.

Serval is an AI-native IT service management platform that automates help desk operations, access management, and workflow creation through natural language processing, enabling organizations to resolve over 50% of IT tickets automatically.

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