SERA AI
#8781 COMPANY RANKING
Sera AI develops an AI-powered sales agent designed to automate prospecting, background research, and personalized outreach in B2B sales, aiming to reduce repetitive tasks and enhance efficiency.
0 emps
Since 2024
Worth 1.5M
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SERA AI
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EVERGREEN INDEX #8781
Sera AI's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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