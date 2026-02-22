Sera AI develops an AI-powered sales agent designed to automate prospecting, background research, and personalized outreach in B2B sales, aiming to reduce repetitive tasks and enhance efficiency.

Sera AI develops an AI-powered sales agent designed to automate prospecting, background research, and personalized outreach in B2B sales, aiming to reduce repetitive tasks and enhance efficiency.

Tue May 23 2023 By Adrien Book

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Sera AI 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.