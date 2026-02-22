SERA AI

#8781 COMPANY RANKING
Sera AI develops an AI-powered sales agent designed to automate prospecting, background research, and personalized outreach in B2B sales, aiming to reduce repetitive tasks and enhance efficiency.
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seraleads.com
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Since 2024
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Worth 1.5M
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SERA AI

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Sera AI's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Will AI Be The Key To The Green Revolution?

Will AI Be The Key To The Green Revolution?

Tue Nov 08 2022 By Jacob Wolinsky

AIs Will Be Dangerous Because Unbounded Optimizing Power Leads to Existential Risk

AIs Will Be Dangerous Because Unbounded Optimizing Power Leads to Existential Risk

Wed Feb 15 2023 By Ted Wade

Can Humane's AI Pin Survive the Test of Time?

Can Humane's AI Pin Survive the Test of Time?

Thu Dec 21 2023 By Samuel Bassey

Amazon's Generative AI for Search Will Be Another Game Changer

Amazon's Generative AI for Search Will Be Another Game Changer

Tue May 23 2023 By Adrien Book

The Path from $1 Trillion to a $2 Trillion Market Cap Will be Harder for Generative AI Star Nvidia

The Path from $1 Trillion to a $2 Trillion Market Cap Will be Harder for Generative AI Star Nvidia

Sun Oct 29 2023 By Dmytro Spilka

Will the Workforce Be Taken Over By AI?

Will the Workforce Be Taken Over By AI?

Mon Oct 09 2023 By Ascend Agency

The 2034 Butlerian Jihad Will Be The End of AI Ballade

The 2034 Butlerian Jihad Will Be The End of AI Ballade

Tue Nov 05 2024 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

5 Ways Your AI Agent Will Get Hacked (And How to Stop Each One)

5 Ways Your AI Agent Will Get Hacked (And How to Stop Each One)

Wed Jan 07 2026 By Paolo Perrone

Before AI Predicts Your Next Friend, It Needs to Do This First

Before AI Predicts Your Next Friend, It Needs to Do This First

Tue Feb 11 2025 By Andrei

Digital Synergy: How the Merger of AI and Blockchain Will Play Out

Digital Synergy: How the Merger of AI and Blockchain Will Play Out

Thu Aug 01 2024 By NFT Bro

Product Managers, Designers, and Devs: What Does Their Future Look Like in a World Filled With AI?

Product Managers, Designers, and Devs: What Does Their Future Look Like in a World Filled With AI?

Fri Jan 26 2024 By Kamila Selig

From AI-Powered Trading To Regulation and Compliance: What Does 2024 Look Like for Investment Tech?

From AI-Powered Trading To Regulation and Compliance: What Does 2024 Look Like for Investment Tech?

Sun Dec 10 2023 By Andrej Kovacevic

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