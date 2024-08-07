SEAGM

#11240 COMPANY RANKING
SEA Gamer Mall Sdn Bhd is an established global digital goods and services platform for gamers, game developers, and publishers. www.seagm.com The company has a global footprint with offices worldwide in Malaysia, China, and Thailand. Our platform is the fastest growing online game digital trading and services platform in Southeast Asia over the past 14 years. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Malaysia, SEA Gamer Mall is an MSC Status company backed by investors.
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seagm.com
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51 - 200 emps
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Since 2007
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#games#it-services
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SEAGM

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EVERGREEN INDEX #11240

Seagm's stories on HackerNoon

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