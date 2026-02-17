SARONIC
#6451 COMPANY RANKING
Saronic Technologies specializes in developing intelligent Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) to enhance naval and maritime capabilities, focusing on advanced maritime solutions that extend operational reach and improve situational awareness.
1001-5000 emps
Since 2022
Worth 4B
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SARONIC
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #6451
Saronic's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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