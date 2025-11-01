SAFE SECURITY

SAFE Security, founded in 2012, specializes in cyber risk quantification and management, offering AI-driven platforms to assess and mitigate cybersecurity risks for enterprises worldwide.
safe.security
200 emps
Since 2012
Worth 170M
#cybersecurity-services-and-products #analytics #ai-wrappers
Aembit Extends Secretless CI/CD With Credential Lifecycle Management For GitLab

Wed Aug 27 2025 By CyberNewswire

Bybit's $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist Sparks Debate on Centralized Exchange Security

Tue Feb 25 2025 By menaskop

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Securing the Future of Encryption

Mon Feb 03 2025 By Mercy Manyange

A Blueprint to AI Coins: Is the Risk Worth the Reward?

Tue Feb 06 2024 By Samson Okeke

The Second Ordeal

Sat Jun 17 2023 By Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Developing Effective Cybersecurity on a Tight Budget

Tue Dec 20 2022 By Devin Partida

3 Reasons to Use Audit Logs for SaaS

Fri Aug 21 2020 By Ashely John

Data Apocalypse No Problem According To Indian QC Startup

Tue Apr 07 2020 By James Dargan

What Crypto Novelties Should We Expect in 2020?

Tue Jan 14 2020 By Valeriya

Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe

Fri Mar 02 2018 By Muhammad Adil Abdul Halim

Everyone’s ‘Ditching’ the Cloud—But Here’s Why That’s a Lie

Sat Mar 22 2025 By Zen Chan

Port Forwarding for Noobs

Thu Nov 10 2022 By Vishaal Grizzly

ZoomInfo Technologies-logo

ZoomInfo Technologies

zoominfo.com

#472 RANK
light emojiFounded
2000
money emojiWorth
25B

Huntress Labs-logo

Huntress Labs

huntresslabs.com

#4063 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
1.5B

Bugcrowd-logo

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

#1687 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
1B

ResilientX-logo

ResilientX

resilientx.com

#6233 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022

Blackpoint Holdings-logo

Blackpoint Holdings

blackpointcyber.com

#3670 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014

Hack The Box-logo

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

#1389 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017

Reviews About SAFE Security

SAFE Security WIKI

