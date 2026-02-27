ROWSPACE
#11594 COMPANY RANKING
Rowspace is an AI platform that enables financial services firms to accelerate decision-making by leveraging their proprietary data. The company integrates structured and unstructured data across a firm's history to provide actionable insights.
0 emps
Since 2026
Worth 50M
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ROWSPACE
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #11594
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