ROCKFI
#5821 COMPANY RANKING
RockFi is a Paris-based fintech startup founded in 2023, specializing in connecting top bankers and clients through innovative technology and AI for personalized, high-performing investments.
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Since 2023
Worth 3M
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ROCKFI
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #5821
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