ROCKFI

#5821 COMPANY RANKING
RockFi is a Paris-based fintech startup founded in 2023, specializing in connecting top bankers and clients through innovative technology and AI for personalized, high-performing investments.
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rockfi.fr
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0 emps
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Since 2023
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Worth 3M
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ROCKFI

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EVERGREEN INDEX #5821

RockFi's stories on HackerNoon

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