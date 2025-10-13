RECOVE
#4721 COMPANY RANKING
Recove is a B2B platform focused on restructuring India's fragmented recyclables supply chain, aiming to drive the country's transition to a circular economy by providing consistent, high-quality, pre-processed inputs to recyclers.
11-50 emps
Since 2024
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RECOVE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #4721
Recove's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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