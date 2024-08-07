QUIKR
136-2019 emps
Since 2008
Worth 1.5B
- Company Ranking
QUIKR
EVERGREEN INDEX #13984
Quikr's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Seven Finalists, including Hacker Noon, Announced for Rural Colorado Virtual Pitch Event
Wed Jul 29 2020 By jamie finney
To upgrade or not; an info-era dilemma
Fri May 18 2018 By SK Babu
How I became a Product Manager
Fri Mar 30 2018 By Manas J. Saloi
Design Thinking for Startups
Fri Nov 24 2017 By Neeraj
Turn your old useless laptop screen into an external monitor
Sat Jun 10 2017 By Akshay Kore
5 Quirky and Useful Crypto Tools You Didn’t Know Before
Mon Apr 07 2025 By Obyte
Handling JSON, Schema Issues, and Doris Quirks in an Apache SeaTunnel Pipeline
Fri Apr 04 2025 By SeaTunnel
Query Quirks: AI’s Witty Way of Sorting Brain Teasers
Tue Mar 25 2025 By Data Augmentation
Dumping Data & Dodging Danger: A Quirky Quest Against Obfuscated Malware
Mon Feb 24 2025 By Obfuscation
Turkmenistan: A Dive into Eccentric Dictators and Their Quirky Rules
Wed Oct 11 2023 By Rima Eneva
The Memecoin Revolution: How This Quirky Investment Trend is Changing the Way We Think About Money
Thu Apr 27 2023 By Karen Shidlo
The Typescript Quirks That Pushed me to Create a New Dependency Injection Library
Mon Dec 19 2022 By Alberto Varela
Quikr's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Sebi to auction 9 properties of Orion Industries, Rakhal Bharoti cos
business-standard.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Sebi to Auction 9 Properties of Orion Industries, Rakhal Bharoti Group Firms on November 20
news18.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
‘Booming Brands’ volume 2 shares inspiring stories of Indian brands
theprint.in
Sun Oct 01 2023
Matrix Partners India promotes three principals to managing directors
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Court reserves order on distributing ₹70 crore to 55k victims of IMA scam
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Thu Sep 21 2023
Sebi to auction Saradha Group's property on October 17
realty.economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Sep 20 2023
SEBI to auction Saradha Group's property on Oct 17
thehindubusinessline.com
Wed Sep 20 2023
Sebi to auction property of Saradha Group's property on October 17
business-standard.com
Tue Sep 19 2023
Quikr Raises $60 Mn From Tiger Global & Its Existing Investors
inc42.com
Mon Sep 18 2023
56% children complain of rash driving by van drivers in Chennai: Study
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Fri Sep 15 2023
Call centre extorting money with police threat busted
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Fri Aug 25 2023
Quikr’s Net Loss More Than Halves In FY22 Despite 19% Decline In Operating Revenue
inc42.com
Thu Aug 24 2023