QUIKR

#13984 COMPANY RANKING
Quikr, which now operates leading transaction marketplaces built on top of India’s largest classifieds platform, is India’s largest platform that is used by over 30 million unique users a month. It is present in 1200 cities in India and operates several large classifieds businesses across C2C, Cars, Education, Homes, Jobs, and Services. We are the only classifieds platform not just in India but globally to go in for verticalization. The change in strategy has helped us go deeper into our key verticals - QuikrC2C for goods, QuikrCars for cars and bikes, QuikrHomes for residential and commercial properties, QuikrJobs for blue/grey collar jobs and QuikrServices for daily and long term services need to offer a richer consumer experience. The Quikr platform operates across desktop, laptop and mobile phones, and allows consumers as well as small businesses to sell, buy, rent and find things across its multiple categories with great ease. Flexibility has always been key to our success and the essence of this is captured by our motto: ‘Aasaan Hai Badalna’ (Change is Easy). We have always strived to understand and meet the needs of Indian consumers with consumer insights forming the backbone of everything we do. We introduced a series of innovations such as Quikr Nxt, Maximum Sales Price (MSP) calculator, Missed call, Car inspection report, Vernacular Support and the QuikrScanner app to help lift the consumer experience to a whole new level and be a game-changer for the industry. In yet another pioneering move, we have also brought the convenience of ecommerce for pre-owned goods with Quikr Doorstep. Founded by Pranay Chulet in 2008, our investors include Warburg Pincus, Kinnevik, Tiger Global Management, Matrix Partners India, Norwest Venture Partners, Nokia Growth Partners, Steadview Capital, Omidyar Network, Ebay Inc.
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quikr.com
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136-2019 emps
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Since 2008
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Worth 1.5B
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QUIKR

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EVERGREEN INDEX #13984

Quikr's stories on HackerNoon

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Quikr's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Quikr Raises $60 Mn From Tiger Global & Its Existing Investors

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