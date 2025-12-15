PsiThera is a biotechnology company leveraging computational intelligence to develop oral drugs targeting immune and inflammatory diseases, focusing on the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) superfamily.

PsiThera is a biotechnology company leveraging computational intelligence to develop oral drugs targeting immune and inflammatory diseases, focusing on the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) superfamily.

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