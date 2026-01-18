Plonts is a plant-based foods company specializing in fermented cheeses made from plant milk. Founded in 2019, they launched their first product, an aged plant-based cheddar, in 2024 after raising a $12 million seed round.

Plonts is a plant-based foods company specializing in fermented cheeses made from plant milk. Founded in 2019, they launched their first product, an aged plant-based cheddar, in 2024 after raising a $12 million seed round.

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