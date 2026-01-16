PLATFORMR
#12509 COMPANY RANKING
Platformr is a cloud management platform that automates AWS CloudOps, enabling organizations to migrate, build, and deploy technology solutions on AWS efficiently. Founded in 2023 and based in Bend, Oregon, Platformr offers a secure, scalable cloud foundation for managing multiple accounts and operating confidently at scale.
11-50 emps
Since 2023
Worth 2.5M
Claim This Company
#12509Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
PLATFORMR
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #12509
Platformr's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Can India Secure a Strong Position in the Global Semiconductor Market?
Wed Nov 06 2024 By The Tech Panda
Naive Sentiment Analysis Using R
Wed Feb 12 2020 By Cleuton Sampaio
Unpacking Upwork’s S-1: Metrics & Lessons for Marketplaces
Mon Sep 24 2018 By Justine and Olivia Moore
Yes, Cryptocurrencies are Valuable
Mon Aug 21 2017 By Chad Arroyo
Massive List of 100+ SaaS Companies in India
Fri Feb 24 2017 By Pipemonk
How does Angular2 work? Part 1 — Application Refs
Sun Sep 18 2016 By Pete Mertz
The Architecture Behind Telecom Platforms That Process 100 Million Transactions Monthly
Mon Jan 19 2026 By Sanya Kapoor
The Platform as Social Contract: Why Governance Determines Trust
Mon Jan 19 2026 By Andrei Mochola
Architecting Trustworthy Healthcare Data Platforms Using Declarative Pipelines
Mon Jan 19 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah
WOW Exchange Launches a New Trading Platform Addressing Key Challenges in Crypto Exchanges
Sun Jan 18 2026 By ZEX MEDIA
AppGuard Critiques AI Hyped Defenses; Expands Its Insider Release for Its Next-Generation Platform
Thu Jan 15 2026 By CyberNewswire
I Built a Mock API Platform in 2.5 Months (Django + React + Redis + PostgreSQL)
Wed Jan 14 2026 By MockMyData.io