PLATFORMR

#12509 COMPANY RANKING
Platformr is a cloud management platform that automates AWS CloudOps, enabling organizations to migrate, build, and deploy technology solutions on AWS efficiently. Founded in 2023 and based in Bend, Oregon, Platformr offers a secure, scalable cloud foundation for managing multiple accounts and operating confidently at scale.
computer emoji
platformr.cloud
ninja emoji
11-50 emps
light emoji
Since 2023
money emoji
Worth 2.5M
linkedin social icon
#cloud-computing#devops#software-development
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#12509
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

PLATFORMR

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #12509

Platformr's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Can India Secure a Strong Position in the Global Semiconductor Market?

Can India Secure a Strong Position in the Global Semiconductor Market?

Wed Nov 06 2024 By The Tech Panda

Naive Sentiment Analysis Using R

Naive Sentiment Analysis Using R

Wed Feb 12 2020 By Cleuton Sampaio

Unpacking Upwork’s S-1: Metrics & Lessons for Marketplaces

Unpacking Upwork’s S-1: Metrics & Lessons for Marketplaces

Mon Sep 24 2018 By Justine and Olivia Moore

Yes, Cryptocurrencies are Valuable

Yes, Cryptocurrencies are Valuable

Mon Aug 21 2017 By Chad Arroyo

Massive List of 100+ SaaS Companies in India

Massive List of 100+ SaaS Companies in India

Fri Feb 24 2017 By Pipemonk

How does Angular2 work? Part 1 — Application Refs

How does Angular2 work? Part 1 — Application Refs

Sun Sep 18 2016 By Pete Mertz

The Architecture Behind Telecom Platforms That Process 100 Million Transactions Monthly

The Architecture Behind Telecom Platforms That Process 100 Million Transactions Monthly

Mon Jan 19 2026 By Sanya Kapoor

The Platform as Social Contract: Why Governance Determines Trust

The Platform as Social Contract: Why Governance Determines Trust

Mon Jan 19 2026 By Andrei Mochola

Architecting Trustworthy Healthcare Data Platforms Using Declarative Pipelines

Architecting Trustworthy Healthcare Data Platforms Using Declarative Pipelines

Mon Jan 19 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah

WOW Exchange Launches a New Trading Platform Addressing Key Challenges in Crypto Exchanges

WOW Exchange Launches a New Trading Platform Addressing Key Challenges in Crypto Exchanges

Sun Jan 18 2026 By ZEX MEDIA

AppGuard Critiques AI Hyped Defenses; Expands Its Insider Release for Its Next-Generation Platform

AppGuard Critiques AI Hyped Defenses; Expands Its Insider Release for Its Next-Generation Platform

Thu Jan 15 2026 By CyberNewswire

I Built a Mock API Platform in 2.5 Months (Django + React + Redis + PostgreSQL)

I Built a Mock API Platform in 2.5 Months (Django + React + Redis + PostgreSQL)

Wed Jan 14 2026 By MockMyData.io

Platformr's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kelp.Digital-logo

Kelp.Digital

kelp.digital

#10022 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021
money emojiWorth
90M
Amberflo-logo

Amberflo

amberflo.io

#12614 RANK
light emojiFounded
2020

Autimo-logo

Autimo

autimo.com

#12343 RANK
light emojiFounded
2018

Boutir-logo

Boutir

boutir.com

#8500 RANK
light emojiFounded
1999

CharmVerse-logo

CharmVerse

charmverse.io

#10707 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

CloudNuro-logo

CloudNuro

cloudnuro.ai

#8026 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Platformr

avatar

Platformr WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!