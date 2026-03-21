PLATA

#7747 COMPANY RANKING
Plata is a Mexican digital financial platform that obtained its banking license in December 2024 and is preparing to commence full banking operations. The company has rapidly grown, surpassing 2.5 million active credit customers and achieving a valuation of $3.1 billion.
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conplata.com
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1500 emps
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Since 2022
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Worth 3.1B
#fintech#banking
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PLATA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #7747

Plata's stories on HackerNoon

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