Pharos Network is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to unify Web2 and Web3 assets and liquidity, focusing on real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance applications.

Pharos Network is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to unify Web2 and Web3 assets and liquidity, focusing on real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance applications.

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