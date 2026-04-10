PHAROS NETWORK
#9714 COMPANY RANKING
Pharos Network is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to unify Web2 and Web3 assets and liquidity, focusing on real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance applications.
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Since 2025
Worth 8M
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PHAROS NETWORK
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EVERGREEN INDEX #9714
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Pharos Network's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Pharos Network Closes $44M Series A: The Ant Group Veterans Building the Rails to Move $50 Trillion
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