PHAROS NETWORK

#9714 COMPANY RANKING
Pharos Network is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to unify Web2 and Web3 assets and liquidity, focusing on real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance applications.
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pharosnetwork.xyz
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Since 2025
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Worth 8M
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#blockchain#defi#decentralization
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PHAROS NETWORK

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EVERGREEN INDEX #9714

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Pharos Network's stories on HackerNoon

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Pharos Network Closes $44M Series A: The Ant Group Veterans Building the Rails to Move $50 Trillion

Pharos Network Closes $44M Series A: The Ant Group Veterans Building the Rails to Move $50 Trillion

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Why Morpho’s $9B Network Is Powering Lending on Pharos’ RWA Blockchain

Why Morpho’s $9B Network Is Powering Lending on Pharos’ RWA Blockchain

Thu Aug 07 2025 By Ishan Pandey

Centrifuge & Pharos Partner to Advance Onchain Distribution as Tokenized RWAs Cross $36 Billion

Centrifuge & Pharos Partner to Advance Onchain Distribution as Tokenized RWAs Cross $36 Billion

Tue Feb 17 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure

Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure

Mon Jun 23 2025 By Chainwire

A SUNRISE

A SUNRISE

Thu Aug 17 2023 By Jules Verne

What are the biggest myths about Smalltalk?

What are the biggest myths about Smalltalk?

Thu Sep 06 2018 By Richard Kenneth Eng

Back to the Future with Smalltalk

Back to the Future with Smalltalk

Mon Mar 05 2018 By Richard Kenneth Eng

61 Stories To Learn About Scalability

61 Stories To Learn About Scalability

Mon Aug 28 2023 By Learn Repo

261 Stories To Learn About Software Development

261 Stories To Learn About Software Development

Tue Jun 06 2023 By Learn Repo

Go slices — Leaving the ivory tower

Go slices — Leaving the ivory tower

Sun Oct 01 2017 By Holger Hans Peter Freyther

What makes a programming language “cool?”

What makes a programming language “cool?”

Fri Apr 07 2017 By Richard Kenneth Eng

Hackapost: how hackathons can be the best learning tool under the sun

Hackapost: how hackathons can be the best learning tool under the sun

Tue Sep 20 2016 By Philippe Back

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