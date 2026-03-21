PARKBEE B.V.

#7161 COMPANY RANKING
ParkBee B.V. is a European technology company specializing in optimizing underutilized parking spaces by making them digitally accessible to the public. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the company operates over 600 smart parking locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, and Germany.
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parkbee.com
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68 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 30M
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PARKBEE B.V.

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EVERGREEN INDEX #7161

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