P3 MOBILITY
#12412 COMPANY RANKING
Project 3 Mobility is a Croatian company developing a new ecosystem for urban autonomous mobility, including autonomous electric vehicles and specialized infrastructure.
240 emps
Since 2019
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P3 MOBILITY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #12412
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