NEYSA
#3863 COMPANY RANKING
Neysa is an Indian technology startup specializing in AI acceleration cloud systems, offering integrated solutions for building, deploying, and scaling AI applications.
60 emps
Since 2023
Worth 130M
Neysa's stories on HackerNoon
