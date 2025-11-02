NERDIO

Nerdio provides powerful, simplified cloud management solutions, enabling businesses to efficiently deploy and manage Microsoft Azure and virtual desktop environments.
341 emps
Since 2016
Worth 1B
#cloud-computing#software-development#it-services
Nerdio's stories on HackerNoon

Trouble Brewing in the Nerdisphere: Now, I Just Need to Choose a Framework

Thu Oct 07 2021 By Elijah Ken

Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: Europe

Thu Apr 24 2025 By Startups of The Year

The Conclusion to Wonder3D: Future Works and References

Fri Jan 03 2025 By Ringi

ZeroShape: What We Can Conclude From This Strong Regression-Based Model

Thu Jan 02 2025 By The FewShot Prompting Publication

How I Accidentally Became an SEO Nerd and What I Learned About SaaS Websites

Tue Dec 31 2024 By Rafiqul Islam

A Legion of Sway: How Influencer Marketing Boosted Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Wed Oct 16 2024 By Kira AAA Influence

Mind Mapping “How to Do Great Work”: My Take on Paul Graham's Essay (Part One)

Wed Sep 25 2024 By Dmitry Taranov

268 Stories To Learn About Project Management

Tue Feb 20 2024 By Learn Repo

Guide to Speaking at Your First Tech Conferences and Tips to Stand Out

Wed Jan 03 2024 By Karol Horosin

TRANSPORTER BRIDGES

Tue Nov 07 2023 By Archibald Williams

15 Advanced Cybersecurity & Web 3.0 Executives

Mon Aug 28 2023 By The Sociable

Electronic Afterword to The Hacker Crackdown, Halloween 1993

Tue Aug 29 2023 By Bruce Sterling

Nerdio's Related Companies

Vercel-logo

Vercel

vercel.com

#941 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
9.3B

Confluent-logo

Confluent

confluent.io

#483 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014
money emojiWorth
7.9B

Cockroach Labs-logo

Cockroach Labs

cockroachlabs.com

#1633 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
5B

Cato Networks-logo

Cato Networks

catonetworks.com

#975 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
4.8B

Arctic Wolf-logo

Arctic Wolf

arcticwolf.com

#978 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
4.3B

Aurora Solar-logo

Aurora Solar

aurorasolar.com

#983 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
money emojiWorth
4B

