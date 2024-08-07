NEOSTOX
#13158 COMPANY RANKING
Neostox is India’s first AI-Enabled Platform to Learn, Practice and Trade with Virtual Money in Live Stock Market. The core idea of Neostox is to help millions of traders learn and devise personal trading strategies and then go on to practice and experiment with the same strategies with live market data in real time with virtual money. The platform also offers Analytics to help traders make good tactical and strategic decisions before actually trading with real money. Neostox.com platform has more than 500,000 subscribers today with features like back-testing and algorithmic trading to help both, aspiring as well as expert stock traders, perfect their trading strategies ahead of deploying them in live markets with real money. The flagship product of Neostox FinTech, Neostox.com has been conceptualized, crafted and developed by veteran traders having 15+ years of experience in international stock/derivatives trading. Also, several research analysts have participated in the development of features to help stock traders to trade faster, more efficiently and earn higher profits through much improved success ratios. Anybody can create an account for free and get virtual cash of INR 10 Lacs credited instantly in that account. Neostox uses live data feed from NSE and is available during the market hours. One can buy or sell all of the indices, equities, futures and options available in NSE on Neostox. Orders, once placed, are executed virtually in line with the running prices in the market and the same can be viewed similar to real trading platforms. Virtual money is always available for topping-up in one’s account anytime the user wants.
11 - 50 emps
Since 2020
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NEOSTOX
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EVERGREEN INDEX #13158
Neostox's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Parameters of Best Stock Market Simulator
linkedin.com
Mon Sep 18 2023
India’s Best Trade Simulator Software
linkedin.com
Fri Aug 25 2023
Neostox Trading: A Comprehensive Guide to the Future of Trading
nnn.ng
Sat Jul 29 2023
Neostox.com: A Comprehensive Guide to the Online Trading Platform
nnn.ng
Fri Jul 28 2023
Neostox's Paper Trading Platform: The Ultimate Way To Learn And Master The Stock Market
businessworld.in
Mon Apr 10 2023
6 trading games to hone your investing skills: Who it is for, price, where to download
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Mon Mar 27 2023
Neostox: Revolutionizing Trading with Cutting-Edge Platform and Supportive Community for Financial Empowerment
hindustantimes.com
Fri Mar 24 2023
IHG and AWC extend strategic partnership with second Kimpton signing
bwhotelier.businessworld.in
Thu Mar 23 2023
Fortune Hotels appoints new General Managers
bwhotelier.businessworld.in
Wed Mar 22 2023
KreditBee Collaborates With PayU To Offer Online Checkout Finance
bwdisrupt.businessworld.in
Wed Mar 22 2023
House on Mars soon? 'Cosmic concrete' is UK scientists' bet
hindustantimes.com
Mon Mar 20 2023
Union minister Mandaviya to chair Global Conference on Digital Health
hindustantimes.com
Mon Mar 20 2023