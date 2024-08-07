NEOSTOX #13158 COMPANY RANKING

Neostox is India’s first AI-Enabled Platform to Learn, Practice and Trade with Virtual Money in Live Stock Market. The core idea of Neostox is to help millions of traders learn and devise personal trading strategies and then go on to practice and experiment with the same strategies with live market data in real time with virtual money. The platform also offers Analytics to help traders make good tactical and strategic decisions before actually trading with real money. Neostox.com platform has more than 500,000 subscribers today with features like back-testing and algorithmic trading to help both, aspiring as well as expert stock traders, perfect their trading strategies ahead of deploying them in live markets with real money. The flagship product of Neostox FinTech, Neostox.com has been conceptualized, crafted and developed by veteran traders having 15+ years of experience in international stock/derivatives trading. Also, several research analysts have participated in the development of features to help stock traders to trade faster, more efficiently and earn higher profits through much improved success ratios. Anybody can create an account for free and get virtual cash of INR 10 Lacs credited instantly in that account. Neostox uses live data feed from NSE and is available during the market hours. One can buy or sell all of the indices, equities, futures and options available in NSE on Neostox. Orders, once placed, are executed virtually in line with the running prices in the market and the same can be viewed similar to real trading platforms. Virtual money is always available for topping-up in one’s account anytime the user wants.