NAMASTHE TELANGANA #8746 COMPANY RANKING

Namasthe Telangana is born to lead the people from untruth to Truth, from darkness to light, with eternal goal. Where lies became order of the day, where distortions rule the politics and media, where truth is being suppressed for the ride, there raises the space and revolt. Space and revolt creates history. History necessitates new voices and forums. Namasthe Telangana Telugu Daily born to dawn 'that historical necessity'. So far Telangana people heard and saw through the eyes and ears of Seemandhra Media. Now Telangana people will see through their own eyes and hear through their own ears. It unearths the stories buried under the cultural establishment of the other media. It rewrites the history, culture and age old rich traditions of Telangana people. It retells the injustice done to the region. Namasthe Telangana will voice the concerns, aspirations and ambitions of Telangana people.