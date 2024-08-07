MINDSUMO #4693 COMPANY RANKING

MindSumo is the largest online community of Millennial & Gen Z problem solvers for innovation and insights. Nearly 100 Fortune 500 companies rely on MindSumo to quickly connect with consumers, understand their needs, and identify areas for growth. Since 2012 we have successfully run over 2,500 co-creation projects around the world. MindSumo was purchased by MBO Partners in 2020, and now operates as MBO's crowdsourcing & innovation division.