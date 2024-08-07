MINDSUMO
#4693 COMPANY RANKING
MindSumo is the largest online community of Millennial & Gen Z problem solvers for innovation and insights. Nearly 100 Fortune 500 companies rely on MindSumo to quickly connect with consumers, understand their needs, and identify areas for growth. Since 2012 we have successfully run over 2,500 co-creation projects around the world. MindSumo was purchased by MBO Partners in 2020, and now operates as MBO's crowdsourcing & innovation division.
6-64 emps
Since 2011
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MINDSUMO
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EVERGREEN INDEX #4693
MindSumo's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Beneath the Cone
Sat Apr 11 2026 By Astounding Stories
How a Fallen Bridge Shook an Entire Parish
Sun Feb 22 2026 By Astounding Stories
The Decentralized Internet Could Turn Us Into a Type-1 Civilization. The Alternative? Mass Slavery
Mon Apr 07 2025 By Jonathan Roseland
Researchers Say New AI Outperforms Other Models on Data Science Tasks
Thu Jan 02 2025 By Huge Data
Overcoming Limitations in AI Chatbot Research for Future Educational Impact
Thu May 02 2024 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
THE RIVALS
Mon Nov 20 2023 By Anthony Trollope
We had now reached Switzerland
Tue Nov 14 2023 By Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
ON THE PROPAGATION OF PLANTS.
Fri Oct 27 2023 By Catharine Esther Beecher
MAKING FRIENDSHIP.
Tue Oct 17 2023 By Elizabeth Cleghorn Gaskell
It was on my sixteenth birthday that my aunt received a letter from my father
Mon Oct 16 2023 By Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
A Barouche and Four Arrives at Greshamsbury
Sun Oct 08 2023 By Anthony Trollope
THE WAY WE LIVE NOW AND THE PRIME MINISTER—CONCLUSION.
Thu Sep 28 2023 By Anthony Trollope
MindSumo's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Monetize Your Ideas: MindSumo
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Thu Apr 27 2023