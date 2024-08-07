MEDLY #14167 COMPANY RANKING

Your digital pharmacy—making the prescription process simpler, easier, and faster. Founded by second-generation pharmacists, Medly was built to improve the pharmacy experience by combining cutting-edge technology with the convenience you want and deserve—that means free delivery, expert pharmacists, and always-on customer service. From specialty to generic medications, patients turn to Medly to get all their pharmacy needs in one place. Since establishing our first brick-and-mortar pharmacy in Brooklyn in 2017, we've opened doors in cities across the country—and we're expanding fast.