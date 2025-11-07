Matters.AI is an AI-native data security platform that autonomously protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and on-premises environments. Founded in 2024, it integrates semantic intelligence and predictive reasoning to prevent data breaches before they occur.

Matters.AI is an AI-native data security platform that autonomously protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and on-premises environments. Founded in 2024, it integrates semantic intelligence and predictive reasoning to prevent data breaches before they occur.

This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!

Mon May 05 2025 By Syed Balkhi

Wed May 28 2025 By Jon Stojan Journalist

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Matters.AI 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.