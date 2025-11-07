MATTERS.AI

#13786 COMPANY RANKING
Matters.AI is an AI-native data security platform that autonomously protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and on-premises environments. Founded in 2024, it integrates semantic intelligence and predictive reasoning to prevent data breaches before they occur.
computer emoji
matters.ai
ninja emoji
0 emps
light emoji
Since 2024
money emoji
Worth 6.3M
#cybersecurity-services-and-products#ai-wrappers#cloud-computing
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#13786
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

MATTERS.AI

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #13786

This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!

Matters.AI's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How "Diablo AI" Will Destroy Your Marketing Budget and Business

How "Diablo AI" Will Destroy Your Marketing Budget and Business

Thu Oct 30 2025 By Maks Shev

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Tue Oct 28 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

The AI FOMO Dilemma: Why Agility Gives Practitioners an Edge in the AI Era

The AI FOMO Dilemma: Why Agility Gives Practitioners an Edge in the AI Era

Mon Sep 15 2025 By Stefan Wolpers

Why Today’s Junior Engineers May Never Grow Up

Why Today’s Junior Engineers May Never Grow Up

Tue Aug 26 2025 By hacker40728941

We Built AI to Code and Flirt. Now Let’s Build It to Teach Kindness.

We Built AI to Code and Flirt. Now Let’s Build It to Teach Kindness.

Wed Jul 30 2025 By hacker51285576

Dear Content Writer: Google Isn’t the Gatekeeper Anymore

Dear Content Writer: Google Isn’t the Gatekeeper Anymore

Tue Jul 22 2025 By Laura

AI's Black Box Problem: Can Web3 Provide the Key?

AI's Black Box Problem: Can Web3 Provide the Key?

Wed Jul 02 2025 By Andrei Grachev

"Vibe Hacking" and the Rise of the AI-Augmented Attacker

"Vibe Hacking" and the Rise of the AI-Augmented Attacker

Thu Jun 05 2025 By Zach Varnell

Chris D. Sham on How to Empower Startups with Enterprise-Grade Fraud Tools

Chris D. Sham on How to Empower Startups with Enterprise-Grade Fraud Tools

Wed May 28 2025 By Jon Stojan Journalist

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of UX—Here’s How to Make It Work for You

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of UX—Here’s How to Make It Work for You

Mon May 05 2025 By Syed Balkhi

81% of People Say They Know How to Use AI—Only 12% Are Right

81% of People Say They Know How to Use AI—Only 12% Are Right

Tue Apr 08 2025 By Brian Wallace

Spynn Publicity Helps AI Startups Win the PR Battle in the US Funding Surge

Spynn Publicity Helps AI Startups Win the PR Battle in the US Funding Surge

Tue Apr 01 2025 By Miss Investigate

Matters.AI's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
C9lab.com-logo

C9lab.com

c9lab.com

#11286 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022

Cyder-logo

Cyder

getcyder.com

#13160 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021
Growth
-1%

Hunter Labs Technologies-logo

Hunter Labs Technologies

hunter-labs.io

#9845 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

Skjold.ai-logo

Skjold.ai

skjold.ai

#7481 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

Snowbit-logo

Snowbit

snowbit.io

#7553 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022

Search Encrypt-logo

Search Encrypt

searchencrypt.com

#13364 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
Growth
-1%

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Matters.AI

avatar

Matters.AI WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!