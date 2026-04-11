LUMINAI

#14219 COMPANY RANKING
Luminai is an AI-native enterprise automation platform focused on streamlining healthcare operations by automating complex tasks, enabling healthcare teams to concentrate on patient care.
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luminai.com
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51-200 emps
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Since 2019
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Worth 60M
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#machine-learning#automation#healthcare-tech
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LUMINAI

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EVERGREEN INDEX #14219

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Luminai's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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