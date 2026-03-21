Lumber is an AI-powered construction workforce management platform that streamlines payroll, hiring, benefits administration, and timekeeping for construction teams.

Lumber is an AI-powered construction workforce management platform that streamlines payroll, hiring, benefits administration, and timekeeping for construction teams.

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