LUMBER
#6367 COMPANY RANKING
Lumber is an AI-powered construction workforce management platform that streamlines payroll, hiring, benefits administration, and timekeeping for construction teams.
11-50 emps
Since 2023
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LUMBER
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EVERGREEN INDEX #6367
Lumber's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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