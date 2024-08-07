LEETCODE #3962 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2015, LeetCode consists of an elite and entrepreneurial team with team members from the U.S., China, Canada, and India. We focused on the learning, growth, and career development of software engineers. Each day professional software engineers, students, and aspiring engineers use the rich resources of our platform to improve technical programming skills, get well-prepared for job interviews and land their dream jobs. By the end of 2017, we have achieved the milestone of more than one million of users. Here, there are countless success stories of landing dream jobs through LeetCode. In early October 2017, we have launched LeetCode China and set up a new office in Shanghai, China. Today, LeetCode is poised to take advantage of its rich resources and more localized content to cater to the huge Chinese developers' market. This together fulfill our vision of helping more people to learn, improve, and successfully land their jobs.