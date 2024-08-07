LEETCODE

#3962 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2015, LeetCode consists of an elite and entrepreneurial team with team members from the U.S., China, Canada, and India. We focused on the learning, growth, and career development of software engineers. Each day professional software engineers, students, and aspiring engineers use the rich resources of our platform to improve technical programming skills, get well-prepared for job interviews and land their dream jobs. By the end of 2017, we have achieved the milestone of more than one million of users. Here, there are countless success stories of landing dream jobs through LeetCode. In early October 2017, we have launched LeetCode China and set up a new office in Shanghai, China. Today, LeetCode is poised to take advantage of its rich resources and more localized content to cater to the huge Chinese developers' market. This together fulfill our vision of helping more people to learn, improve, and successfully land their jobs.
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leetcode.com
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Since 2015
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LEETCODE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3962

LeetCode's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The LeetCode Illusion: Why Coding Interviews Don't Measure Engineering Skill

The LeetCode Illusion: Why Coding Interviews Don't Measure Engineering Skill

Thu Apr 09 2026 By Oshin Mundada

Leetcode or Projects — Which One Is Likely to Land You a Tech Job?

Leetcode or Projects — Which One Is Likely to Land You a Tech Job?

Wed Aug 06 2025 By Muhammad Usman

Mastering Top LeetCode Patterns for Coding Interviews: A 2025 Guide and Strategy

Mastering Top LeetCode Patterns for Coding Interviews: A 2025 Guide and Strategy

Wed Jul 02 2025 By Rabbit Rank

Testing LLMs on Solving Leetcode Problems in 2025

Testing LLMs on Solving Leetcode Problems in 2025

Tue Apr 08 2025 By Alex Svetkin

How to Go From Noob to Master: Leetcode Contests

How to Go From Noob to Master: Leetcode Contests

Tue Dec 10 2024 By Kanav Arora

10 LeetCode Patterns to Solve 1000 LeetCode Problems

10 LeetCode Patterns to Solve 1000 LeetCode Problems

Thu Jul 25 2024 By Thomas Cherickal

Testing LLMs on Solving Leetcode Problems

Testing LLMs on Solving Leetcode Problems

Tue May 14 2024 By Alex Svetkin

Solving LeetCode Problems Using Graph Theory

Solving LeetCode Problems Using Graph Theory

Thu Apr 18 2024 By Ilia Ivankin

LLMs vs Leetcode (Part 1 & 2): Understanding Transformers' Solutions to Algorithmic Problems

LLMs vs Leetcode (Part 1 & 2): Understanding Transformers' Solutions to Algorithmic Problems

Tue Apr 16 2024 By Bolu Ben-Adeola

7 Tips for Grinding Leetcode

7 Tips for Grinding Leetcode

Mon Apr 08 2024 By TheAbbie

Empowering Newbies: Building Confidence Through 600+ LeetCode Solutions – A Guide for Beginners

Empowering Newbies: Building Confidence Through 600+ LeetCode Solutions – A Guide for Beginners

Fri Jan 19 2024 By Suleiman Dibirov

Reflecting on My Year of Consistent Leetcode Practice and Mistakes to Avoid

Reflecting on My Year of Consistent Leetcode Practice and Mistakes to Avoid

Wed Jan 17 2024 By Dhanush Nehru

LeetCode's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
7 Websites to Practice Data Structure & Algorithm Coding Challenges

7 Websites to Practice Data Structure & Algorithm Coding Challenges

msn.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

6 best apps to ace the Computer Engineering courses and land high paying jobs

6 best apps to ace the Computer Engineering courses and land high paying jobs

tech.hindustantimes.com

Sun Aug 06 2023

Solving LeetCode's Top Interview Questions in Java [2023]

Solving LeetCode's Top Interview Questions in Java [2023]

linkedin.com

Sun Jul 09 2023

Leetcode SQL Problem- 1212

Leetcode SQL Problem- 1212

linkedin.com

Thu Jun 08 2023

每日一练 | Data Scientist & Business Analyst & Leetcode 面试题 1659

每日一练 | Data Scientist & Business Analyst & Leetcode 面试题 1659

sohu.com

Wed Jun 07 2023

Interview Preparation Tool Market Industry Emerging Trend and Global Demand 2023 to 2030 LeetCode, InterviewBuddy, Foundit

Interview Preparation Tool Market Industry Emerging Trend and Global Demand 2023 to 2030 LeetCode, InterviewBuddy, Foundit

marketwatch.com

Mon May 08 2023

Diving into Leetcode

Diving into Leetcode

linkedin.com

Thu Apr 27 2023

Tips and tricks to solve String problems on LeetCode

Tips and tricks to solve String problems on LeetCode

linkedin.com

Mon Apr 24 2023

Enhance Programming Skills with LeetCode.in's Innovative Coding Platform

Enhance Programming Skills with LeetCode.in's Innovative Coding Platform

benzinga.com

Wed Apr 12 2023

Enhance Programming Skills with LeetCode.in’s Innovative Coding Platform

Enhance Programming Skills with LeetCode.in’s Innovative Coding Platform

markets.buffalonews.com

Wed Apr 12 2023

Enhance Programming Skills with LeetCode.in’s Innovative Coding Platform

Enhance Programming Skills with LeetCode.in’s Innovative Coding Platform

markets.buffalonews.com

Wed Apr 12 2023

For Lower-Income Students, Big Tech Internships Can Be Hard to Get

For Lower-Income Students, Big Tech Internships Can Be Hard to Get

nytimes.com

Wed Apr 05 2023

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