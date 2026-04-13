Latent is an AI research and ventures company specializing in developing AI infrastructure for revenue operations, help desk software, and systematic quantitative research.

Latent is an AI research and ventures company specializing in developing AI infrastructure for revenue operations, help desk software, and systematic quantitative research.

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