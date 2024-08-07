KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
#1160 COMPANY RANKING
Kuaishou Technology is a technology company that develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution, and consumption fast and easy. Kuaishou content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on the platforms every day. Globally, Kuaishou is the second-largest short video platform by average Daily Active Users (DAUs), and the second-largest live streaming e-commerce platform by Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). It also launched Kwai, a similar platform for users outside China. Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing, China with more than 20,000 employees.
24718 emps
Since 2011
Worth 159B
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KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY (01024)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1160
Kuaishou Technology's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Kuaishou Technology's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kuaishou Shares Fall After Cyberattack
marketscreener.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
Kuaishou Technology Says Platform Targeted by Cyberattack
marketscreener.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
Rising Stocks: Non-Ferrous Metals Lead the Charge
devdiscourse.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
China's Kuaishou falls to near five-week low on report of cyberattack
marketscreener.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
Orient Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kuaishou Technology Class B (1024)
markets.businessinsider.com
Sat Dec 06 2025
Kling O1 Launches as the World's First Unified Multimodal Video Model
manilatimes.net
Tue Dec 02 2025
Kuaishou Technology to Report 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 19, 2025
manilatimes.net
Fri Oct 31 2025
Kuaishou Technology Grants 6.6 Million RSUs Under Incentive Scheme
marketscreener.com
Mon Oct 20 2025
Kuaishou Highlights Digital Empowerment of Women and Girls at Global Education Forum in Beijing
prnewswire.co.uk
Mon Sep 29 2025
Kling AI Launches 2.5 Turbo Video Model: Industry-Leading Performance, Now More Affordable
manilatimes.net
Fri Sep 26 2025
Industry-Leading
globenewswire.com
Fri Sep 26 2025
Kuaishou Technology Class B (1024) Has a New Rating from DBS
markets.businessinsider.com
Thu Sep 25 2025