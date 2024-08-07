KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY #1160 COMPANY RANKING

Kuaishou Technology is a technology company that develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution, and consumption fast and easy. Kuaishou content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on the platforms every day. Globally, Kuaishou is the second-largest short video platform by average Daily Active Users (DAUs), and the second-largest live streaming e-commerce platform by Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). It also launched Kwai, a similar platform for users outside China. Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing, China with more than 20,000 employees.