KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

#1160 COMPANY RANKING
Kuaishou Technology is a technology company that develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution, and consumption fast and easy. Kuaishou content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on the platforms every day. Globally, Kuaishou is the second-largest short video platform by average Daily Active Users (DAUs), and the second-largest live streaming e-commerce platform by Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). It also launched Kwai, a similar platform for users outside China. Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing, China with more than 20,000 employees.
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kuaishou.com
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24718 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 159B
#social-media#machine-learning#media-production
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KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY (01024)

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Kuaishou Technology's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud

"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud

Wed Dec 22 2021 By Qin En

Bigfoot Was Just the Beginning of the Content Revolution - An AI Renaissance

Bigfoot Was Just the Beginning of the Content Revolution - An AI Renaissance

Wed Jul 02 2025 By CeThe.World

Kuaishou Technology's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kuaishou Shares Fall After Cyberattack

Kuaishou Shares Fall After Cyberattack

marketscreener.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

Kuaishou Technology Says Platform Targeted by Cyberattack

Kuaishou Technology Says Platform Targeted by Cyberattack

marketscreener.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

Rising Stocks: Non-Ferrous Metals Lead the Charge

Rising Stocks: Non-Ferrous Metals Lead the Charge

devdiscourse.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

China's Kuaishou falls to near five-week low on report of cyberattack

China's Kuaishou falls to near five-week low on report of cyberattack

marketscreener.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

Orient Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kuaishou Technology Class B (1024)

Orient Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kuaishou Technology Class B (1024)

markets.businessinsider.com

Sat Dec 06 2025

Kling O1 Launches as the World's First Unified Multimodal Video Model

Kling O1 Launches as the World's First Unified Multimodal Video Model

manilatimes.net

Tue Dec 02 2025

Kuaishou Technology to Report 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 19, 2025

Kuaishou Technology to Report 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 19, 2025

manilatimes.net

Fri Oct 31 2025

Kuaishou Technology Grants 6.6 Million RSUs Under Incentive Scheme

Kuaishou Technology Grants 6.6 Million RSUs Under Incentive Scheme

marketscreener.com

Mon Oct 20 2025

Kuaishou Highlights Digital Empowerment of Women and Girls at Global Education Forum in Beijing

Kuaishou Highlights Digital Empowerment of Women and Girls at Global Education Forum in Beijing

prnewswire.co.uk

Mon Sep 29 2025

Kling AI Launches 2.5 Turbo Video Model: Industry-Leading Performance, Now More Affordable

Kling AI Launches 2.5 Turbo Video Model: Industry-Leading Performance, Now More Affordable

manilatimes.net

Fri Sep 26 2025

Industry-Leading

Industry-Leading

globenewswire.com

Fri Sep 26 2025

Kuaishou Technology Class B (1024) Has a New Rating from DBS

Kuaishou Technology Class B (1024) Has a New Rating from DBS

markets.businessinsider.com

Thu Sep 25 2025

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