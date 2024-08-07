KETTO #8293 COMPANY RANKING

Founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor, Ketto is Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform. Ketto uses technology to optimise efficiency and increase impact targeting the social sector of country by working with grass-root level non-profit groups. In its first year, Ketto raised INR 4.5 million for 18 campaigns. Since then, with over 2.5+ lakh fundraisers, it has raised over Rs.1100+ crores to date. From crowdfunding a new animal shelter, to rehabilitating an entire state after a natural calamity, Ketto can been used for any cause that one strongly believes in. With a network of 2,000+ NGOs, we've facilitated a positive change in areas that include child education, women empowerment, animal welfare, farmers’ support, and natural disaster rehabilitation. We've had the privilege of partnering with some of India's top NGOs, such as Teach for India, CRY, Naam Foundation, Akshaya Patra, and World Vision, to name a few. Our efforts have been widely recognized, resulting in us winning the top prize at the Wharton India Startup Challenge. Ketto also aims at creating awareness among the masses and support different projects providing a helping hand to the campaigners. From Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachan to Nobel peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, many notable personalities have used Ketto to raise funds for different causes. Furthermore, brands like Viacom 18, IPL team Pune Super Giants, Radio City 91.9, and Yes Bank have associated with Ketto for for their CSR activities. Ketto has today spread its wings and has opened new business verticals allowing Personal and Creative/Entrepreneurial Campaigns as well.