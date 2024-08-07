KETTO
#8293 COMPANY RANKING
Founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor, Ketto is Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform. Ketto uses technology to optimise efficiency and increase impact targeting the social sector of country by working with grass-root level non-profit groups. In its first year, Ketto raised INR 4.5 million for 18 campaigns. Since then, with over 2.5+ lakh fundraisers, it has raised over Rs.1100+ crores to date. From crowdfunding a new animal shelter, to rehabilitating an entire state after a natural calamity, Ketto can been used for any cause that one strongly believes in. With a network of 2,000+ NGOs, we've facilitated a positive change in areas that include child education, women empowerment, animal welfare, farmers’ support, and natural disaster rehabilitation. We've had the privilege of partnering with some of India's top NGOs, such as Teach for India, CRY, Naam Foundation, Akshaya Patra, and World Vision, to name a few. Our efforts have been widely recognized, resulting in us winning the top prize at the Wharton India Startup Challenge. Ketto also aims at creating awareness among the masses and support different projects providing a helping hand to the campaigners. From Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachan to Nobel peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, many notable personalities have used Ketto to raise funds for different causes. Furthermore, brands like Viacom 18, IPL team Pune Super Giants, Radio City 91.9, and Yes Bank have associated with Ketto for for their CSR activities. Ketto has today spread its wings and has opened new business verticals allowing Personal and Creative/Entrepreneurial Campaigns as well.
383 emps
Since 2012
Worth 49.1M
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KETTO
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EVERGREEN INDEX #8293
Ketto's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Levelling Up Your Conversion Metrics Via Behavioural Psychology
Fri Aug 23 2019 By Kumar Shubham
QUICK BOILING KETTLES.
Thu Nov 02 2023 By Archibald Williams
THE KETTLE
Mon Jun 05 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre
How to Secure Your Flask Application with Ory Kratos and Ory Keto
Tue Mar 15 2022 By Andrew Zhuravlev
Intermittent Fasting and Keto: All You Need To Know
Tue Sep 28 2021 By Juxtathinka
[Interview] ‘Keto’ Is Going Digital With This New App; It’s Time For You To As Well
Sat Oct 05 2019 By Andrew Rossow
Blockchain And The Keto Diet: How Tech Is Changing The Definition Of “Meathead”
Tue Jul 31 2018 By Samantha Radocchia
Google’s Flan AI Makes Language Models Smarter Without More Data
Wed Apr 08 2026 By Google
The Breakthrough That Helps AI Actually Reason, Not Just Guess
Wed Apr 08 2026 By Google
AI Model Develops Object Recognition Without Human Guidance
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Meta
Textbooks, Not the Internet, Trained This Powerful AI
Mon Mar 30 2026 By Microsoft
A New Privacy-First AI Predicts COVID Severity Using X-Rays and Medical Records
Mon Mar 16 2026 By NVIDIA CORPORATION
Ketto's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
A Flight to Victory!
ketto.org
Tue Sep 12 2023
Darshan Supekar
ketto.org
Tue Sep 12 2023
Top 10 Cancer Hospitals in Mumbai To Get the Best Cancer Treatment
ketto.org
Mon Sep 11 2023
Online Donations Through Crowdfunding And Fundraising
ketto.org
Mon Sep 11 2023
Support Master. Raj To Get Healthy Heart
ketto.org
Sun Sep 10 2023
School kids come together to raise funds to help make wishes come true
ketto.org
Sat Sep 09 2023
Fuelling the dreams of 2000 athletes!
ketto.org
Fri Sep 08 2023
Aditya have no family support, he needs our support
ketto.org
Wed Sep 06 2023
Embracing Hope: Help Haveena’s Journey to Recovery
ketto.org
Sat Sep 02 2023
Mohit Yadav, A Bus Conductor, Passed Away, Leaving Behind His Loving Family. They Need Your Support.
ketto.org
Wed Aug 30 2023
Teachers Day: Celebrating and Honouring Their Legacy And Impact On Education
ketto.org
Tue Aug 29 2023
Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana
ketto.org
Tue Aug 29 2023