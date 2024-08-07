KETTO

#8293 COMPANY RANKING
Founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor, Ketto is Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform. Ketto uses technology to optimise efficiency and increase impact targeting the social sector of country by working with grass-root level non-profit groups. In its first year, Ketto raised INR 4.5 million for 18 campaigns. Since then, with over 2.5+ lakh fundraisers, it has raised over Rs.1100+ crores to date. From crowdfunding a new animal shelter, to rehabilitating an entire state after a natural calamity, Ketto can been used for any cause that one strongly believes in. With a network of 2,000+ NGOs, we've facilitated a positive change in areas that include child education, women empowerment, animal welfare, farmers’ support, and natural disaster rehabilitation. We've had the privilege of partnering with some of India's top NGOs, such as Teach for India, CRY, Naam Foundation, Akshaya Patra, and World Vision, to name a few. Our efforts have been widely recognized, resulting in us winning the top prize at the Wharton India Startup Challenge. Ketto also aims at creating awareness among the masses and support different projects providing a helping hand to the campaigners. From Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachan to Nobel peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, many notable personalities have used Ketto to raise funds for different causes. Furthermore, brands like Viacom 18, IPL team Pune Super Giants, Radio City 91.9, and Yes Bank have associated with Ketto for for their CSR activities. Ketto has today spread its wings and has opened new business verticals allowing Personal and Creative/Entrepreneurial Campaigns as well.
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ketto.org
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383 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 49.1M
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KETTO

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EVERGREEN INDEX #8293

Ketto's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Levelling Up Your Conversion Metrics Via Behavioural Psychology

Levelling Up Your Conversion Metrics Via Behavioural Psychology

Fri Aug 23 2019 By Kumar Shubham

QUICK BOILING KETTLES.

QUICK BOILING KETTLES.

Thu Nov 02 2023 By Archibald Williams

THE KETTLE

THE KETTLE

Mon Jun 05 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

How to Secure Your Flask Application with Ory Kratos and Ory Keto

How to Secure Your Flask Application with Ory Kratos and Ory Keto

Tue Mar 15 2022 By Andrew Zhuravlev

Intermittent Fasting and Keto: All You Need To Know

Intermittent Fasting and Keto: All You Need To Know

Tue Sep 28 2021 By Juxtathinka

[Interview] ‘Keto’ Is Going Digital With This New App; It’s Time For You To As Well

[Interview] ‘Keto’ Is Going Digital With This New App; It’s Time For You To As Well

Sat Oct 05 2019 By Andrew Rossow

Blockchain And The Keto Diet: How Tech Is Changing The Definition Of “Meathead”

Blockchain And The Keto Diet: How Tech Is Changing The Definition Of “Meathead”

Tue Jul 31 2018 By Samantha Radocchia

Google’s Flan AI Makes Language Models Smarter Without More Data

Google’s Flan AI Makes Language Models Smarter Without More Data

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Google

The Breakthrough That Helps AI Actually Reason, Not Just Guess

The Breakthrough That Helps AI Actually Reason, Not Just Guess

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Google

AI Model Develops Object Recognition Without Human Guidance

AI Model Develops Object Recognition Without Human Guidance

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Meta

Textbooks, Not the Internet, Trained This Powerful AI

Textbooks, Not the Internet, Trained This Powerful AI

Mon Mar 30 2026 By Microsoft

A New Privacy-First AI Predicts COVID Severity Using X-Rays and Medical Records

A New Privacy-First AI Predicts COVID Severity Using X-Rays and Medical Records

Mon Mar 16 2026 By NVIDIA CORPORATION

Ketto's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
A Flight to Victory!

A Flight to Victory!

ketto.org

Tue Sep 12 2023

Darshan Supekar

Darshan Supekar

ketto.org

Tue Sep 12 2023

Top 10 Cancer Hospitals in Mumbai To Get the Best Cancer Treatment

Top 10 Cancer Hospitals in Mumbai To Get the Best Cancer Treatment

ketto.org

Mon Sep 11 2023

Online Donations Through Crowdfunding And Fundraising

Online Donations Through Crowdfunding And Fundraising

ketto.org

Mon Sep 11 2023

Support Master. Raj To Get Healthy Heart

Support Master. Raj To Get Healthy Heart

ketto.org

Sun Sep 10 2023

School kids come together to raise funds to help make wishes come true

School kids come together to raise funds to help make wishes come true

ketto.org

Sat Sep 09 2023

Fuelling the dreams of 2000 athletes!

Fuelling the dreams of 2000 athletes!

ketto.org

Fri Sep 08 2023

Aditya have no family support, he needs our support

Aditya have no family support, he needs our support

ketto.org

Wed Sep 06 2023

Embracing Hope: Help Haveena’s Journey to Recovery

Embracing Hope: Help Haveena’s Journey to Recovery

ketto.org

Sat Sep 02 2023

Mohit Yadav, A Bus Conductor, Passed Away, Leaving Behind His Loving Family. They Need Your Support.

Mohit Yadav, A Bus Conductor, Passed Away, Leaving Behind His Loving Family. They Need Your Support.

ketto.org

Wed Aug 30 2023

Teachers Day: Celebrating and Honouring Their Legacy And Impact On Education

Teachers Day: Celebrating and Honouring Their Legacy And Impact On Education

ketto.org

Tue Aug 29 2023

Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana

Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana

ketto.org

Tue Aug 29 2023

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