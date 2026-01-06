JENTIS
#2918 COMPANY RANKING
JENTIS is an Austrian scale-up specializing in advanced server-side web tracking and data protection technologies. Its Data Capture Platform provides enhanced data quality and data sovereignty to businesses while enabling compliance with GDPR and other global data protection regulations.
65 emps
Since 2020
Worth 11M
#2918Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
6Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
JENTIS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2918
