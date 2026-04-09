IRYS
#14220 COMPANY RANKING
Irys is a San Antonio-based technology company specializing in innovative cybersecurity services and IT solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense, leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance operational efficiency and national security.
11-50 emps
Since 2017
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IRYS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14220
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Irys's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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