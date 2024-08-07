INVOLVE ASIA #1890 COMPANY RANKING

Involve Asia is a global marketing technology company that provides a platform for brands and advertisers to manage thousands of partnerships with content creators, affiliates and developers. Founded in 2014, Involve Asia has been backed major venture capital firms such as 500 Startups, OSK Technology Ventures and Cradle Seed Ventures and has an established presence across Asia with offices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. To date, hundreds of brands in the ecommerce, travel and finance sector have used the Involve platform to establish and grow partnerships with Involve’s over 400,000 content creators, developers and affiliates. Achieving over $1b in transactions, 2 billion page views and 100s of millions of visitors for our clients. As a digital-first tech start-up entering the hypergrowth stage, we are looking for creative and ambitious talents to join our team on this journey. We lead with a growth mindset and the belief that the combination of each individual’s passions and skills carry the company upward and forward. At Involve, all ideas are listened to, and brainstorming means that job titles get left at the door. This is where self-starters can really make their mark, thriving and evolving as they go. If making an impact gives you a reason to roll out of bed in the mornings, come join us!