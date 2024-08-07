IGRAAL
#6420 COMPANY RANKING
We believe we can improve customers' lives by supporting their purchasing power in everything we do. Our solution is called cashback. As the name implies, cashback is a reward in cash (not in vouchers), a partial refund of each customer's purchase. We build long-term relationships with brands that pay us to give them visibility, increase their sales, and acquire new customers to keep this promise. And we share our revenue with the customer: this is how cashback works. Thanks to a solid and fair "B to B to C" strategy, everyone wins. Today, after 15 years of successful experience in cashback, iGraal offers cashback to people in France, Germany (with Shoop), and Spain. Two hundred employees are working in our offices across Europe. Our European members' community is about 12 million qualified online shoppers. 4 000 websites have an active partnership with iGraal as Booking.com, Nike, AliExpress, or Sephora and 96% of them recommend cashback to their pairs as a trustful and efficient marketing solution. This positive evolution of the company is possible thanks to Global Savings Group, our mother company which supports us in constantly innovating. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021, iGraal growth was about 30%. Customer habits have evolved with the Gen-Z generation and increased internet use for shopping. In 2021, 60% of cashback members declared they prefer buying at a merchant who offers cashback and leaves their usual merchant if it does not. Cashback is now decisive in finalizing a purchase. As a brand, offering cashback means adding value to your business. Above all, rewarding your customers will boost your notoriety and help people get through the crisis. Try iGraal cashback: you have everything to win and nothing to lose; it's a performance-based solution. Contact us: new-business@igraal.com
120 emps
Since 2006
Worth 123.5M
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IGRAAL
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EVERGREEN INDEX #6420
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