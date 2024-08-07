IDEALO INTERNET GMBH #3681 COMPANY RANKING

idealo is a Berlin-based internet success story. Founded in 2000, we started with the mission of helping our users to make the best online buying decisions. Today, we are one of the leading product and price comparison platforms in Europe and one of the largest portals in the German e-commerce market. We achieved this by obtaining more than 1.9 million page impressions per day, 50.000 connected Online-Shops, and over 400 million product offers. With a strong focus on convenience, transparency, and technological expertise, we enable our partners to grow their business on idealo as a high-quality traffic and sales driver. With our travel price comparison platform, we are active in over ten countries. As a member of our team, you can look forward to working with a large degree of freedom in an international and inspirational environment. We are located in the heart of Berlin and offer a unique idealo spirit. Your ideas are the driving force that moves our business forward. Not only our product portfolio is diverse, but also the people who work on it. We want you just as you are – regardless of origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or a degree of disability. For further information, please visit our career board at http://jobs.idealo.com/.