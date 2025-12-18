ICEYE
#7257 COMPANY RANKING
ICEYE is a Finnish microsatellite manufacturer and operator specializing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, providing near real-time Earth observation data for various applications, including natural catastrophe response, security, and maritime monitoring.
700+ emps
Since 2014
Worth 2.8B
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ICEYE
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ICEYE's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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