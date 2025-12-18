ICEYE is a Finnish microsatellite manufacturer and operator specializing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, providing near real-time Earth observation data for various applications, including natural catastrophe response, security, and maritime monitoring.

ICEYE is a Finnish microsatellite manufacturer and operator specializing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, providing near real-time Earth observation data for various applications, including natural catastrophe response, security, and maritime monitoring.

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