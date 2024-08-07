HEYMARKET #848 COMPANY RANKING

Hey there! 👋 We’re Heymarket. We believe a great conversation has the power to start, strengthen, and grow relationships between businesses and their customers. Messaging is the best tool you can use to do just that. Messaging is more powerful and more personal than any other form of communication. It allows you to reach across time zones and channels to engage customers and allow them to respond on their time. Heymarket lets you do that effortlessly and at scale. Heymarket empowers brands to build relationships using intuitive, secure, and personalized messaging. Over 1,500 businesses use Heymarket’s web and mobile apps, including BarkBox, Blue Bottle Coffee, Cornell University, and Dignity Health Global Education. Heymarket was built by the same team that created Manymoon, one of the most popular online, social project management tools.