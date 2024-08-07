GRIP #1034 COMPANY RANKING

Grip is an investment platform that helps diversify your portfolio with non-market-linked investment options. We provide investors with the freedom to explore investment options across risk-reward levels and different tenures at accessible minimums starting at INR 20,000. Grip is the smartest way to diversify your portfolio beyond traditional investments like fixed deposits, gold, mutual funds and stocks! Why Do Users Trust Grip? - Multiple, Non Market Linked Products - Enabled ₹300+ Cr In Investments - 100% Payment Track Record - Paid ₹100 Cr To Investors As Returns - Renowned And Creditworthy Partners Our Offerings Include: - Asset Leasing - Inventory Finance - Commercial Real Estate - Startup Equity …and we're constantly adding new options to help investors diversify their portfolios!