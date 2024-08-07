GRIP

#1034 COMPANY RANKING
Grip is an investment platform that helps diversify your portfolio with non-market-linked investment options. We provide investors with the freedom to explore investment options across risk-reward levels and different tenures at accessible minimums starting at INR 20,000. Grip is the smartest way to diversify your portfolio beyond traditional investments like fixed deposits, gold, mutual funds and stocks! Why Do Users Trust Grip? - Multiple, Non Market Linked Products - Enabled ₹300+ Cr In Investments - 100% Payment Track Record - Paid ₹100 Cr To Investors As Returns - Renowned And Creditworthy Partners Our Offerings Include: - Asset Leasing - Inventory Finance - Commercial Real Estate - Startup Equity …and we're constantly adding new options to help investors diversify their portfolios!
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gripinvest.in
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110 emps
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Since 2020
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Worth 349M
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GRIP

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1034

Grip's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
OpenAI Urges EU Regulators to Curb Big Tech’s Grip on AI Ecosystem

OpenAI Urges EU Regulators to Curb Big Tech’s Grip on AI Ecosystem

Fri Oct 10 2025 By Journalistic Technology

How Old Finance Is Losing Its Grip: A 2025 Breakdown for Bitcoin Investors

How Old Finance Is Losing Its Grip: A 2025 Breakdown for Bitcoin Investors

Wed Jun 25 2025 By Michael Jerlis

Amazon's $8.45 Billion Gamble Clashes with Broccoli Family's Iron Grip on 007

Amazon's $8.45 Billion Gamble Clashes with Broccoli Family's Iron Grip on 007

Thu Dec 26 2024 By David Deal

Apple's Monopoly Tactics: How the Tech Giant Maintains Its Grip Across Products and Services

Apple's Monopoly Tactics: How the Tech Giant Maintains Its Grip Across Products and Services

Sat Mar 23 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

How AI Doomers Could Push a Nation Like the Philippines Into the Deadly Grip of Regulatory Capture

How AI Doomers Could Push a Nation Like the Philippines Into the Deadly Grip of Regulatory Capture

Tue Nov 07 2023 By Dominic Ligot

Lina Khan, FTC Chair, Aims to Loosen Amazon's Iron Grip on Online Marketplaces

Lina Khan, FTC Chair, Aims to Loosen Amazon's Iron Grip on Online Marketplaces

Fri Oct 27 2023 By Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon

The Gripping Tale of SOC 2 Certification

The Gripping Tale of SOC 2 Certification

Tue May 30 2023 By Kshitiz.eth

Getting to Grips with ES6: Destructuring

Getting to Grips with ES6: Destructuring

Mon Jan 23 2017 By Andrew Hill

Getting to Grips with ES6: Template Literals

Getting to Grips with ES6: Template Literals

Thu Nov 03 2016 By Andrew Hill

Getting to Grips with ES6: Arrow Functions

Getting to Grips with ES6: Arrow Functions

Wed Nov 02 2016 By Andrew Hill

Getting to Grips with ES6: Variables

Getting to Grips with ES6: Variables

Tue Nov 01 2016 By Andrew Hill

Alone With the Unknown in Borneo

Alone With the Unknown in Borneo

Sun Apr 12 2026 By Astounding Stories

Grip's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Google’s Grip on Search Slips as TikTok and AI Startup Mount Challenge

Google’s Grip on Search Slips as TikTok and AI Startup Mount Challenge

finance.yahoo.com

Sun Oct 06 2024

CBA Roundup: Zhejiang edges Shenzhen, unbeaten Liaoning routs Jilin

CBA Roundup: Zhejiang edges Shenzhen, unbeaten Liaoning routs Jilin

china.org.cn

Wed Nov 01 2023

A Grip on Sports: There is no better way to start a month than with hours and hours reading about college hoops

A Grip on Sports: There is no better way to start a month than with hours and hours reading about college hoops

spokesman.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Honda Motocompacto Is Fun, Odd, and Surprisingly Cheap

Honda Motocompacto Is Fun, Odd, and Surprisingly Cheap

yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Second front: Ukraine should take the fight to Russia in Africa

Second front: Ukraine should take the fight to Russia in Africa

thehill.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Aussie cricket player to miss World Cup match after sustaining concussion in freak golf accident

Aussie cricket player to miss World Cup match after sustaining concussion in freak golf accident

golfdigest.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Apple was this close to releasing an Apple Watch for Android

Apple was this close to releasing an Apple Watch for Android

androidauthority.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Myanmar border clashes challenge junta's grip on power

Myanmar border clashes challenge junta's grip on power

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Arctic blast tightens grip on US with nearly 90 million under Freeze Warnings along I-95 corridor

Arctic blast tightens grip on US with nearly 90 million under Freeze Warnings along I-95 corridor

aol.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Honda begins selling its silly little briefcase electric scooter in the US

Honda begins selling its silly little briefcase electric scooter in the US

electrek.co

Wed Nov 01 2023

Gaza crossing opens for foreign passport holders and wounded as Israeli strikes pound refugee camp

Gaza crossing opens for foreign passport holders and wounded as Israeli strikes pound refugee camp

ktla.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Jusant review - vertical limit

Jusant review - vertical limit

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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