GoodScore is a Bengaluru-based fintech company founded in 2023, offering an AI-powered platform that helps over 5 million Indian consumers monitor and improve their credit scores through personalized insights and educational content.

GoodScore is a Bengaluru-based fintech company founded in 2023, offering an AI-powered platform that helps over 5 million Indian consumers monitor and improve their credit scores through personalized insights and educational content.

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