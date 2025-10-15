GOODSCORE
#8470 COMPANY RANKING
GoodScore is a Bengaluru-based fintech company founded in 2023, offering an AI-powered platform that helps over 5 million Indian consumers monitor and improve their credit scores through personalized insights and educational content.
78 emps
Since 2023
Claim This Company
#8470Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
GOODSCORE
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #8470
GoodScore's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Systemization of Human Capital: A Path Between Dystopia and Bucolic Revival
Mon Oct 07 2024 By Crypto Cat
How To Use Target Encoding in Machine Learning Credit Risk Models - Part 2
Wed Jun 05 2024 By Varun Nakra
Does Your Team Forget What They Learned in Training? Know Why the Training is Not as Effective!
Wed Oct 04 2023 By Ashish Manchanda
MR. FISKER'S SUCCESS
Fri Sep 01 2023 By Anthony Trollope
3 Simple Ways to Optimize Your Images and Improve Core Web Vitals
Fri Jan 20 2023 By imgix
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
Fri Oct 21 2022 By Johan de Jong
5 Ways to Use AI to Improve Customer Success
Fri Mar 18 2022 By Annett Brown
Is Your Code Overly Complex?
Fri Mar 11 2022 By Sourcery
Report: 10% of Crypto Exchanges have 'Good' Cybersecurity in Place
Tue Feb 22 2022 By Zlata Pokutnia
HDTree: A Customizable and Interactable Decision Tree Written in Python
Sun Aug 30 2020 By mereep
Is your AI project a nonstarter?
Wed Oct 24 2018 By Cassie Kozyrkov
Rapidly Iterating on Landing Pages with Mechanical Turk
Fri Aug 24 2018 By Hugo