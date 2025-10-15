GOODSCORE

#8470 COMPANY RANKING
GoodScore is a Bengaluru-based fintech company founded in 2023, offering an AI-powered platform that helps over 5 million Indian consumers monitor and improve their credit scores through personalized insights and educational content.
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goodscore.app
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Since 2023
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#banking#analytics#fintech
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GOODSCORE

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