GLOSSIER

#14220 COMPANY RANKING
Glossier is an American beauty company founded by Emily Weiss in 2014, offering skincare, makeup, body care, and fragrance products. The company emphasizes a 'Skin First. Makeup Second™' philosophy, focusing on enhancing natural beauty.
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glossier.com
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355 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 1.2B
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#consumer-goods#ecommerce#fashion
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GLOSSIER

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Glossier's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Diagnosing Direct-to-Consumer Disruption

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5 Gen Z Marketing Trends That Will Make or Break Brands in 2026

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THE GEOTRUPES: THE LARVA

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Growth Trends in Tech and Retail Industries

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Community-led Marketing for Product Growth

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How Selling Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Can Benefit Your Brand

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Power Plays for Women in Tech: Fears Will Be There Until You Tap Into Them and Decide to Change Them

Power Plays for Women in Tech: Fears Will Be There Until You Tap Into Them and Decide to Change Them

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Walter Haas is Bringing Trust to Online Product Discovery with GIST

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Live Shopping Features On Social Media And Interview With Chinese Social Commerce Tycoon

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The Reddit Rollercoaster Underlines the Changing Nature of Social Media

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Amazon Goes ‘Pharma’, Raising Question as to Future of Fulfillment for 2021

Amazon Goes ‘Pharma’, Raising Question as to Future of Fulfillment for 2021

Sat Jan 16 2021 By Andrew Rossow

D2C101: Lessons Learnt From Studying Most Successful Brands

D2C101: Lessons Learnt From Studying Most Successful Brands

Wed May 20 2020 By Pranavi Cheemakurti

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