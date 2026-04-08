GLOSSIER
#14220 COMPANY RANKING
Glossier is an American beauty company founded by Emily Weiss in 2014, offering skincare, makeup, body care, and fragrance products. The company emphasizes a 'Skin First. Makeup Second™' philosophy, focusing on enhancing natural beauty.
355 emps
Since 2014
Worth 1.2B
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GLOSSIER
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14220
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