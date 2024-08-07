FINIX #3420 COMPANY RANKING

Finix makes it easy for software platforms of all sizes to process payments while increasing revenue and reducing cost. Finix is trusted by startups and publicly traded companies alike to build and scale their payments infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, Finix is a privately held company with funding from American Express Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Homebrew, Inspired Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Visa, and more.