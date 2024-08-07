FINIX

#3420 COMPANY RANKING
Finix makes it easy for software platforms of all sizes to process payments while increasing revenue and reducing cost. Finix is trusted by startups and publicly traded companies alike to build and scale their payments infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, Finix is a privately held company with funding from American Express Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Homebrew, Inspired Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Visa, and more.
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finix.com
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187-317 emps
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Since 2015
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#fintech#devops#payments
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FINIX

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3420

Finix's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top 100 Highest Paying Upwork Clients

Top 100 Highest Paying Upwork Clients

Mon Jan 06 2025 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

Outset PR's Genesis: Mike Ermolaev on Pioneering PR Strategies Post-FTX Crash

Outset PR's Genesis: Mike Ermolaev on Pioneering PR Strategies Post-FTX Crash

Thu Dec 07 2023 By Adam Stieb

API-as-a-Service is the Next Step in the Software World's Evolution

API-as-a-Service is the Next Step in the Software World's Evolution

Tue Jul 05 2022 By Dan Williams

WebSockets: Plugging More People into Payments

WebSockets: Plugging More People into Payments

Sun Jun 13 2021 By Pablo Martinez

Fintech: How COVID Affected Payments and the Underbanked

Fintech: How COVID Affected Payments and the Underbanked

Fri Mar 19 2021 By Pablo Martinez

Why I Dropped Out of College in 2020 to Design My Own ML and AI Degree

Why I Dropped Out of College in 2020 to Design My Own ML and AI Degree

Sun Feb 02 2020 By Angelica Dietzel

Claude vs ChatGPT in Copilot Agent Mode: Which AI Model Finishes Refactors Fastest?

Claude vs ChatGPT in Copilot Agent Mode: Which AI Model Finishes Refactors Fastest?

Wed Feb 18 2026 By Incomplete Developer

Turn Silent Footage Into “Finished” Video: A Quick Guide to fal-ai’s LTX-2 Extend

Turn Silent Footage Into “Finished” Video: A Quick Guide to fal-ai’s LTX-2 Extend

Mon Feb 02 2026 By aimodels44

How Finite State Machines Made My RTS Game Smarter — and My Code Cleaner

How Finite State Machines Made My RTS Game Smarter — and My Code Cleaner

Fri Oct 10 2025 By Mykola Haliullin

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Tue Aug 26 2025 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models

Why Truthful Blockchain Mechanisms Fail Under Finite Block Sizes

Why Truthful Blockchain Mechanisms Fail Under Finite Block Sizes

Sun Aug 03 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

Unveiling Mass Effects: How Finite Gauge Boson Mass Shapes Muon PDFs

Unveiling Mass Effects: How Finite Gauge Boson Mass Shapes Muon PDFs

Tue Jul 15 2025 By Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation

Finix's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
San Francisco business group debuts ad campaign to tout city’s strength in innovation

San Francisco business group debuts ad campaign to tout city’s strength in innovation

bizjournals.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Embedded Banking Market: Projected to Surpass US$ 106.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by a Remarkable 22.1% CAGR

Embedded Banking Market: Projected to Surpass US$ 106.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by a Remarkable 22.1% CAGR

fmiblog.com

Sat Oct 14 2023

Eye on Acquiring: Worldline’s E-Commerce Partner Payouts; Payroc Is Ingenico Axium Launch Partner

Eye on Acquiring: Worldline’s E-Commerce Partner Payouts; Payroc Is Ingenico Axium Launch Partner

digitaltransactions.net

Thu Oct 12 2023

Lunchbox selects Finix as partner for payment processing

Lunchbox selects Finix as partner for payment processing

msn.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Data Compromises Hit a Record High in 2023, Despite a Third-Quarter Drop

Data Compromises Hit a Record High in 2023, Despite a Third-Quarter Drop

digitaltransactions.net

Wed Oct 11 2023

Eye on Restaurants: Presto Voice Is Gaining Traction; Lunchbox Taps Finix for Online Payments

Eye on Restaurants: Presto Voice Is Gaining Traction; Lunchbox Taps Finix for Online Payments

digitaltransactions.net

Wed Oct 11 2023

Lunchbox selects Finix as partner for payment processing

Lunchbox selects Finix as partner for payment processing

verdictfoodservice.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

news-journal.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

morningstar.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

tmcnet.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

es-us.finanzas.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

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