Findem is an AI-powered talent acquisition platform that leverages 3D data to transform how companies plan, hire, and manage talent. By combining sourcing, CRM, and analytics into a unified solution, Findem enables organizations to make data-driven hiring decisions and build diverse, high-performing teams.
findem.ai
221 emps
Since 2019
Worth 105M
#machine-learning#analytics#saas
Findem's Related Companies

OpenAI-logo

OpenAI

openai.com

#1827 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
500B

ByteDance-logo

ByteDance

bytedance.com

#4092 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
330B

CoreWeave-logo

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

#192 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
23B

Cerebras Systems-logo

Cerebras Systems

cerebras.net

#10819 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
8.1B

DataRobot-logo

DataRobot

datarobot.com

#13711 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
6.3B

Hopper-logo

Hopper

hopper.com

#6562 RANK
light emojiFounded
2007
money emojiWorth
5B

