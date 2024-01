Finch

Finch is an independently owned Australian data intelligence company offering advanced data analytics and data intelligence solutions to leading financial and retail institutions.

Our AI-driven products and services help companies leverage data in innovative ways to explore new possibilities for personalization and transformation. Our AIML platform is trained on over $30billion worth of transactions, and processes over 2billion+ customer transactions per year for over 10million+ end customers

Our platform is designed to deliver powerful data science capabilities via simple APIs

- Data Enrichment APIs (Lending, PFM, Rewards, Cards, Open Banking

- Data Analytics API

- Data Intelligence (as-a-service) \ \ \