EXOTEL

#2687 COMPANY RANKING
Exotel is the emerging market’s leading full stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel’s world-class cloud-based product suite powers 50 million engagements daily for over 6000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Today, some of the fastest-growing companies in the emerging markets (Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, etc.,) manage their customer engagement with Exotel’s omnichannel contact centre, a suite of communication APIs and conversational AI platform over the cloud. Exotel is a $100 million Series D-funded company with $50 million in ARR.
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exotel.com
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574-1000 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 266B
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#messaging-communications#cloud-computing#productivity
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EXOTEL

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2687

Exotel's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Exotel's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Over 80% of CXOs are building omnichannel & connected customer experience to soar high this festive season

Over 80% of CXOs are building omnichannel & connected customer experience to soar high this festive season

indiantelevision.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Over 80% of CXOs are building omnichannel and connected customer experience to soar high this festive season

Over 80% of CXOs are building omnichannel and connected customer experience to soar high this festive season

brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Singularity Ventures announces first close of new fund at Rs 500 crore

Singularity Ventures announces first close of new fund at Rs 500 crore

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Singularity Marks First Close Of INR 1,500 Cr Growth Opportunities Fund II

Singularity Marks First Close Of INR 1,500 Cr Growth Opportunities Fund II

inc42.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

theweek.in

Sat Oct 07 2023

Exotel’s Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

Exotel’s Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

theprint.in

Fri Oct 06 2023

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

lokmattimes.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

devdiscourse.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

ptinews.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

Exotel's Flagship Office in Bengaluru Reinforces Commitment to Unified Customer Interactions

news.webindia123.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

How the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 and Exotel's Number Masking can Tackle Cybercrime in Indian E-commerce

How the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 and Exotel's Number Masking can Tackle Cybercrime in Indian E-commerce

linkedin.com

Thu Sep 21 2023

Exotel Takes Home Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year Award at CX Evolve Awards, Dubai

Exotel Takes Home Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year Award at CX Evolve Awards, Dubai

theprint.in

Thu Sep 21 2023

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