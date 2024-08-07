EXOTEL #2687 COMPANY RANKING

Exotel is the emerging market’s leading full stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel’s world-class cloud-based product suite powers 50 million engagements daily for over 6000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Today, some of the fastest-growing companies in the emerging markets (Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, etc.,) manage their customer engagement with Exotel’s omnichannel contact centre, a suite of communication APIs and conversational AI platform over the cloud. Exotel is a $100 million Series D-funded company with $50 million in ARR.