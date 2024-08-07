EPIC GAMES
#670 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 1991, Epic Games is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world’s leading games and is adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content. Epic has over 40 offices worldwide with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.
4,000+ emps
Since 1991
Worth 22.5B
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EPIC GAMES
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EVERGREEN INDEX #670
Epic Games's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Disney’s OpenAI-Sora Collapse Could Push It Deeper Into Epic Games
Wed Apr 08 2026 By David Deal
Forgotten Playland: A Multiplayer Party Game Like No Other Is Live On Epic Games Store
Thu Mar 27 2025 By Gaming Wire
Parallel TCG Releases On Epic Games Store
Thu Jun 13 2024 By Gaming Wire
Wilder World on Epic Games Store: Where Ancient Wisdom Meets the Future of Gaming
Thu Mar 28 2024 By Ishan Pandey
World of Dypians Welcomes CoinMarketCap to its Dynamic Metaverse, Now Available on Epic Games Store
Fri Dec 22 2023 By Crypto Adventure
The burden of proof falls in plaintiffs Epic Games and not defendants Apple Inc, per legal framework
Mon Feb 13 2023 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
Is Epic Games Partnering with Kiraverse?
Wed Jan 18 2023 By Maria Lobanova
Why Epic Games Isn’t The Metaverse Hero We Deserve
Sat Jul 23 2022 By Theo Priestley
NFTs Not Coming to Fortnite Says Epic Games
Tue Oct 16 2018 By Martine Paris
How Playnance Turned 10,000 Daily Users Into On-Chain Gamers
Thu Feb 05 2026 By Ishan Pandey
EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
Thu Nov 13 2025 By Chainwire
Meet AWS: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Tue Sep 02 2025 By Company of the Week
Epic Games's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
RED VS BLUE (FOODFIGHT) 1993-1640-9548 by chaospix
fortnite.com
Sat Jun 01 2024
Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Top-rated Multiplayer Game for Free - Gizchina.com
gizchina.com
Fri May 31 2024
Brutal medieval game, beloved on Steam, is now completely free
pcgamesn.com
Fri May 31 2024
Massive multiplayer medieval melee brawler Chivalry 2 is free on Epic | PCWorld
pcworld.com
Fri May 31 2024
The brilliant Marvel's Midnight Suns looks to be next Epic Games Store freebie | Eurogamer.net
eurogamer.net
Fri May 31 2024
Marvel's Midnight Suns Free Through Epic Games Store Next Week, Reputable Deals Leaker Says
wccftech.com
Fri May 31 2024
Marvel’s Midnight Suns will reportedly be free on Epic Games Store next week | VGC
videogameschronicle.com
Fri May 31 2024
A year after a revamp by Epic Games, the Fortnite ecosystem is having its YouTube moment - Digiday
digiday.com
Fri May 31 2024
DISNEYWORLD PROP HUNT🏰 9951-3441-1735 by starlites
fortnite.com
Tue Feb 13 2024
'I've Never Seen It This Bad:' Game Developers Explain the Huge Layoffs Hitting Riot, Epic, and More
za.ign.com
Tue Feb 13 2024
TMNT VS SHREDDER MYTHIC GREEN VS PURPLE 8674-4990-4441 by rabah
fortnite.com
Tue Feb 13 2024
Disney announces $2.29b stake in Epic Games | Information Age | ACS
ia.acs.org.au
Tue Feb 13 2024