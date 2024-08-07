EPIC GAMES

#670 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 1991, Epic Games is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world’s leading games and is adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content. Epic has over 40 offices worldwide with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.
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epicgames.com
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4,000+ emps
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Since 1991
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Worth 22.5B
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EPIC GAMES

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EVERGREEN INDEX #670

Epic Games's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Disney’s OpenAI-Sora Collapse Could Push It Deeper Into Epic Games

Disney’s OpenAI-Sora Collapse Could Push It Deeper Into Epic Games

Wed Apr 08 2026 By David Deal

Forgotten Playland: A Multiplayer Party Game Like No Other Is Live On Epic Games Store

Forgotten Playland: A Multiplayer Party Game Like No Other Is Live On Epic Games Store

Thu Mar 27 2025 By Gaming Wire

Parallel TCG Releases On Epic Games Store

Parallel TCG Releases On Epic Games Store

Thu Jun 13 2024 By Gaming Wire

Wilder World on Epic Games Store: Where Ancient Wisdom Meets the Future of Gaming

Wilder World on Epic Games Store: Where Ancient Wisdom Meets the Future of Gaming

Thu Mar 28 2024 By Ishan Pandey

World of Dypians Welcomes CoinMarketCap to its Dynamic Metaverse, Now Available on Epic Games Store

World of Dypians Welcomes CoinMarketCap to its Dynamic Metaverse, Now Available on Epic Games Store

Fri Dec 22 2023 By Crypto Adventure

The burden of proof falls in plaintiffs Epic Games and not defendants Apple Inc, per legal framework

The burden of proof falls in plaintiffs Epic Games and not defendants Apple Inc, per legal framework

Mon Feb 13 2023 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Is Epic Games Partnering with Kiraverse?

Is Epic Games Partnering with Kiraverse?

Wed Jan 18 2023 By Maria Lobanova

Why Epic Games Isn’t The Metaverse Hero We Deserve

Why Epic Games Isn’t The Metaverse Hero We Deserve

Sat Jul 23 2022 By Theo Priestley

NFTs Not Coming to Fortnite Says Epic Games

NFTs Not Coming to Fortnite Says Epic Games

Tue Oct 16 2018 By Martine Paris

How Playnance Turned 10,000 Daily Users Into On-Chain Gamers

How Playnance Turned 10,000 Daily Users Into On-Chain Gamers

Thu Feb 05 2026 By Ishan Pandey

EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’

EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’

Thu Nov 13 2025 By Chainwire

Meet AWS: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet AWS: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Tue Sep 02 2025 By Company of the Week

Epic Games's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
RED VS BLUE (FOODFIGHT) 1993-1640-9548 by chaospix

RED VS BLUE (FOODFIGHT) 1993-1640-9548 by chaospix

fortnite.com

Sat Jun 01 2024

Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Top-rated Multiplayer Game for Free - Gizchina.com

Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Top-rated Multiplayer Game for Free - Gizchina.com

gizchina.com

Fri May 31 2024

Brutal medieval game, beloved on Steam, is now completely free

Brutal medieval game, beloved on Steam, is now completely free

pcgamesn.com

Fri May 31 2024

Massive multiplayer medieval melee brawler Chivalry 2 is free on Epic | PCWorld

Massive multiplayer medieval melee brawler Chivalry 2 is free on Epic | PCWorld

pcworld.com

Fri May 31 2024

The brilliant Marvel's Midnight Suns looks to be next Epic Games Store freebie | Eurogamer.net

The brilliant Marvel's Midnight Suns looks to be next Epic Games Store freebie | Eurogamer.net

eurogamer.net

Fri May 31 2024

Marvel's Midnight Suns Free Through Epic Games Store Next Week, Reputable Deals Leaker Says

Marvel's Midnight Suns Free Through Epic Games Store Next Week, Reputable Deals Leaker Says

wccftech.com

Fri May 31 2024

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will reportedly be free on Epic Games Store next week | VGC

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will reportedly be free on Epic Games Store next week | VGC

videogameschronicle.com

Fri May 31 2024

A year after a revamp by Epic Games, the Fortnite ecosystem is having its YouTube moment - Digiday

A year after a revamp by Epic Games, the Fortnite ecosystem is having its YouTube moment - Digiday

digiday.com

Fri May 31 2024

DISNEYWORLD PROP HUNT🏰 9951-3441-1735 by starlites

DISNEYWORLD PROP HUNT🏰 9951-3441-1735 by starlites

fortnite.com

Tue Feb 13 2024

'I've Never Seen It This Bad:' Game Developers Explain the Huge Layoffs Hitting Riot, Epic, and More

'I've Never Seen It This Bad:' Game Developers Explain the Huge Layoffs Hitting Riot, Epic, and More

za.ign.com

Tue Feb 13 2024

TMNT VS SHREDDER MYTHIC GREEN VS PURPLE 8674-4990-4441 by rabah

TMNT VS SHREDDER MYTHIC GREEN VS PURPLE 8674-4990-4441 by rabah

fortnite.com

Tue Feb 13 2024

Disney announces $2.29b stake in Epic Games | Information Age | ACS

Disney announces $2.29b stake in Epic Games | Information Age | ACS

ia.acs.org.au

Tue Feb 13 2024

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