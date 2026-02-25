ECOVIA BIO
#10417 COMPANY RANKING
Ecovia Bio is a Michigan-based biotechnology company specializing in sustainable, high-performance biopolymer ingredients, focusing on gamma polyglutamic acid (γ-PGA) for applications in cosmetics, personal care, agriculture, and hygiene products.
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ECOVIA BIO
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EVERGREEN INDEX #10417
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