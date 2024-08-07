DRIZLY
201-389 emps
Since 2012
Worth 1.1B
- Company Ranking
DRIZLY
EVERGREEN INDEX #459
Drizly's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise
Fri Jan 28 2022 By Ishan Pandey
When Success Comes Too Late to Save the Heart
Mon Feb 23 2026 By Astounding Stories
How a Fallen Bridge Shook an Entire Parish
Sun Feb 22 2026 By Astounding Stories
A Life of Luxury Cannot Heal a Yearning Soul
Fri Feb 20 2026 By Astounding Stories
Gold, Pride, and a Locked Door: A Son’s Final Goodbye
Mon Feb 16 2026 By Astounding Stories
How to Create a Monorepo With Vite, Cloudflare, Remix, PNPM and Turborepo (No Build Step)
Wed Aug 28 2024 By Jose Javi Asilis
A STUDIO TEA
Sat Oct 28 2023 By Sophie Swett
THE FALSE RHYME
Wed Oct 18 2023 By Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
PREPARING FOR THE WEDDING.
Wed Oct 18 2023 By Elizabeth Cleghorn Gaskell
A Catapult from the Fifth Dimension
Thu Aug 31 2023 By Astounding Stories
“IT ISN’T STRYCHNINE, IS IT?”
Mon Jul 10 2023 By Agatha Christie
The End of a Quarrel
Tue Jul 11 2023 By L.M. Montgomery
Drizly's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Drizly, Zapata, Motif
bostonglobe.com
Tue Jan 07 2025
Former Drizly CEO Cathy Lewenberg takes helm at Bevi
bostonglobe.com
Thu Sep 26 2024
Watch: Why did alcohol delivery service Drizly shut down?
boston.com
Tue Feb 27 2024
Drizly, Uber, and a Boston startup's fate
bostonglobe.com
Tue Feb 20 2024
Uber announces layoffs as part of Drizly closure | Supermarket News
supermarketnews.com
Wed Feb 07 2024
Uber laying off 168 employees at Boston-based Drizly - CBS Boston
cbsnews.com
Wed Feb 07 2024
Uber, Drizly to lay off 168 Boston workers
boston.com
Mon Feb 05 2024
Drizly, Uber layoffs coming in April 2024
nbcboston.com
Mon Feb 05 2024
As Drizly Closes, 168 Uber Employees Laid Off
forbes.com
Mon Feb 05 2024
As part of Drizly shutdown, Uber to lay off 168 people
bostonglobe.com
Mon Feb 05 2024
Last call: Alcohol delivery app Drizly, founded at BC, is shutting down
boston.com
Tue Jan 16 2024
Uber cuts off Drizly, the alcohol delivery app it bought for $1.1 billion three years ago
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Jan 16 2024