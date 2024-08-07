DRIZLY

#459 COMPANY RANKING
Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and spirits. Our customers trust us to be part of their lives – their celebrations, parties, dinners and quiet nights at home. We are there when it matters - committed to life's moments and the people who create them. We partner with the best retail stores in over 1200 cities across North America to serve up the best buying experience. Drizly offers a huge selection and competitive pricing with a side of personalized content.
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drizly.com
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201-389 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 1.1B
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DRIZLY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #459

Drizly's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise

Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise

Fri Jan 28 2022 By Ishan Pandey

When Success Comes Too Late to Save the Heart

When Success Comes Too Late to Save the Heart

Mon Feb 23 2026 By Astounding Stories

How a Fallen Bridge Shook an Entire Parish

How a Fallen Bridge Shook an Entire Parish

Sun Feb 22 2026 By Astounding Stories

A Life of Luxury Cannot Heal a Yearning Soul

A Life of Luxury Cannot Heal a Yearning Soul

Fri Feb 20 2026 By Astounding Stories

Gold, Pride, and a Locked Door: A Son’s Final Goodbye

Gold, Pride, and a Locked Door: A Son’s Final Goodbye

Mon Feb 16 2026 By Astounding Stories

How to Create a Monorepo With Vite, Cloudflare, Remix, PNPM and Turborepo (No Build Step)

How to Create a Monorepo With Vite, Cloudflare, Remix, PNPM and Turborepo (No Build Step)

Wed Aug 28 2024 By Jose Javi Asilis

A STUDIO TEA

A STUDIO TEA

Sat Oct 28 2023 By Sophie Swett

THE FALSE RHYME

THE FALSE RHYME

Wed Oct 18 2023 By Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

PREPARING FOR THE WEDDING.

PREPARING FOR THE WEDDING.

Wed Oct 18 2023 By Elizabeth Cleghorn Gaskell

A Catapult from the Fifth Dimension

A Catapult from the Fifth Dimension

Thu Aug 31 2023 By Astounding Stories

“IT ISN’T STRYCHNINE, IS IT?”

“IT ISN’T STRYCHNINE, IS IT?”

Mon Jul 10 2023 By Agatha Christie

The End of a Quarrel

The End of a Quarrel

Tue Jul 11 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

Drizly's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Drizly, Zapata, Motif

Drizly, Zapata, Motif

bostonglobe.com

Tue Jan 07 2025

Former Drizly CEO Cathy Lewenberg takes helm at Bevi

Former Drizly CEO Cathy Lewenberg takes helm at Bevi

bostonglobe.com

Thu Sep 26 2024

Watch: Why did alcohol delivery service Drizly shut down?

Watch: Why did alcohol delivery service Drizly shut down?

boston.com

Tue Feb 27 2024

Drizly, Uber, and a Boston startup's fate

Drizly, Uber, and a Boston startup's fate

bostonglobe.com

Tue Feb 20 2024

Uber announces layoffs as part of Drizly closure | Supermarket News

Uber announces layoffs as part of Drizly closure | Supermarket News

supermarketnews.com

Wed Feb 07 2024

Uber laying off 168 employees at Boston-based Drizly - CBS Boston

Uber laying off 168 employees at Boston-based Drizly - CBS Boston

cbsnews.com

Wed Feb 07 2024

Uber, Drizly to lay off 168 Boston workers

Uber, Drizly to lay off 168 Boston workers

boston.com

Mon Feb 05 2024

Drizly, Uber layoffs coming in April 2024

Drizly, Uber layoffs coming in April 2024

nbcboston.com

Mon Feb 05 2024

As Drizly Closes, 168 Uber Employees Laid Off

As Drizly Closes, 168 Uber Employees Laid Off

forbes.com

Mon Feb 05 2024

As part of Drizly shutdown, Uber to lay off 168 people

As part of Drizly shutdown, Uber to lay off 168 people

bostonglobe.com

Mon Feb 05 2024

Last call: Alcohol delivery app Drizly, founded at BC, is shutting down

Last call: Alcohol delivery app Drizly, founded at BC, is shutting down

boston.com

Tue Jan 16 2024

Uber cuts off Drizly, the alcohol delivery app it bought for $1.1 billion three years ago

Uber cuts off Drizly, the alcohol delivery app it bought for $1.1 billion three years ago

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Jan 16 2024

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