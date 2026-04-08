DREAM GAMES
#14221 COMPANY RANKING
Dream Games is a leading mobile gaming company founded in 2019, known for developing high-quality puzzle games like Royal Match and Royal Kingdom. With offices in Istanbul and London, the company combines technology and creativity to deliver engaging experiences to a global audience.
370 emps
Since 2019
Worth 5B
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DREAM GAMES
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14221
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