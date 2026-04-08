DREAM GAMES

#14221 COMPANY RANKING
Dream Games is a leading mobile gaming company founded in 2019, known for developing high-quality puzzle games like Royal Match and Royal Kingdom. With offices in Istanbul and London, the company combines technology and creativity to deliver engaging experiences to a global audience.
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dreamgames.com
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370 emps
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Since 2019
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Worth 5B
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#games#entertainment#software-development
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DREAM GAMES

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Dream Games's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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