DOCSITY #11687 COMPANY RANKING

"Docsity for Universities" specializes in the promotion of higher education institutions with engaged prospective students from any country and any type of program. We have a full-service approach: we implement and optimize the whole student funnel. Allowing the Institution to focus on converting students into enrollments. At Docsity, we make exam preparation effective through proprietary and crowd-sourced study resources, connected within a gamified learning experience. We focus on students entering and studying at University. Our core offering revolves around study documents, video courses, and quizzes. With 20M+ registered users throughout the world, Docsity is a fast-growing EdTech company with a global reach. Our team is based in Turin, Rome (Italy), and São Paulo (Brazil).