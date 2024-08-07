DOCSITY

#11687 COMPANY RANKING
"Docsity for Universities" specializes in the promotion of higher education institutions with engaged prospective students from any country and any type of program. We have a full-service approach: we implement and optimize the whole student funnel. Allowing the Institution to focus on converting students into enrollments. At Docsity, we make exam preparation effective through proprietary and crowd-sourced study resources, connected within a gamified learning experience. We focus on students entering and studying at University. Our core offering revolves around study documents, video courses, and quizzes. With 20M+ registered users throughout the world, Docsity is a fast-growing EdTech company with a global reach. Our team is based in Turin, Rome (Italy), and São Paulo (Brazil).
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docsity.com
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201-500 emps
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Since 2011
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#research#space-technology#software-development
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DOCSITY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #11687

Docsity's stories on HackerNoon

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Docsity's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Riccardo Ocleppo, Docsity, Italy

Riccardo Ocleppo, Docsity, Italy

thepienews.com

Wed Jun 21 2023

The Future Of Learning - Online Innovation For A Career In Tech

The Future Of Learning - Online Innovation For A Career In Tech

forbes.com

Tue May 16 2023

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