DOCSITY
#11687 COMPANY RANKING
"Docsity for Universities" specializes in the promotion of higher education institutions with engaged prospective students from any country and any type of program. We have a full-service approach: we implement and optimize the whole student funnel. Allowing the Institution to focus on converting students into enrollments. At Docsity, we make exam preparation effective through proprietary and crowd-sourced study resources, connected within a gamified learning experience. We focus on students entering and studying at University. Our core offering revolves around study documents, video courses, and quizzes. With 20M+ registered users throughout the world, Docsity is a fast-growing EdTech company with a global reach. Our team is based in Turin, Rome (Italy), and São Paulo (Brazil).
201-500 emps
Since 2011
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DOCSITY
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #11687
Docsity's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Docsity's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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