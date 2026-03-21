Daash Intelligence is an AI-powered predictive commerce intelligence platform that provides retail brands, particularly in the beauty and personal care sectors, with actionable market insights to optimize performance and identify emerging trends.

Daash Intelligence is an AI-powered predictive commerce intelligence platform that provides retail brands, particularly in the beauty and personal care sectors, with actionable market insights to optimize performance and identify emerging trends.

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