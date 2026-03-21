DAASH INTELLIGENCE
#7465 COMPANY RANKING
Daash Intelligence is an AI-powered predictive commerce intelligence platform that provides retail brands, particularly in the beauty and personal care sectors, with actionable market insights to optimize performance and identify emerging trends.
11-50 emps
Since 2022
Worth 8.3M
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DAASH INTELLIGENCE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #7465
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